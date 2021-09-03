Hilary Duff Gets Flirty as She Responds to Husband's Sweet Post

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress gets all hot under the collar following a sweet appreciation post by husband Matthew Koma as she is getting ready for her new show.

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff has joked she's ready for "baby number four" after husband Matthew Koma penned a sweet tribute in honour of her latest TV show.

The actress started work on U.S. TV show "How I Met Your Father" this week (end05Sep21), with Matthew - who shares daughters Banks and Mae with Hilary - marking the occasion by taking to Instagram to share a snap of the screen star with their youngest when she was a newborn.

"One of my favourite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted, and why the f**k are you taking my photo," he wrote alongside it. "She started her new show this week and it's so rad watching her kick into that mode."

"It's easy to forget when she's nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do. This show is gonna be epic."

He added, "Also, to keep her grounded- her subway order below. White bread. Turkey Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted."

And it seems his tribute got his wife all hot under the collar as she wrote, "Oh you're gunna get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight."

She also drummed up anticipation for her new show by sharing a group picture with her castmates. "Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf," she wrote.