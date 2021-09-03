 
 

Hilary Duff Gets Flirty as She Responds to Husband's Sweet Post

Hilary Duff Gets Flirty as She Responds to Husband's Sweet Post
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress gets all hot under the collar following a sweet appreciation post by husband Matthew Koma as she is getting ready for her new show.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff has joked she's ready for "baby number four" after husband Matthew Koma penned a sweet tribute in honour of her latest TV show.

The actress started work on U.S. TV show "How I Met Your Father" this week (end05Sep21), with Matthew - who shares daughters Banks and Mae with Hilary - marking the occasion by taking to Instagram to share a snap of the screen star with their youngest when she was a newborn.

"One of my favourite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted, and why the f**k are you taking my photo," he wrote alongside it. "She started her new show this week and it's so rad watching her kick into that mode."

"It's easy to forget when she's nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do. This show is gonna be epic."

  See also...

He added, "Also, to keep her grounded- her subway order below. White bread. Turkey Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted."

And it seems his tribute got his wife all hot under the collar as she wrote, "Oh you're gunna get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight."

She also drummed up anticipation for her new show by sharing a group picture with her castmates. "Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf," she wrote.

You can share this post!

Jackboy and Lil Baby Team Up to Build Hospital in Haiti After Devastating Earthquake

Monica Lewinsky Says Apologies to Britney Spears Are 'Long Overdue'
Related Posts
Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Hilary Duff Launches Lawsuit Against Feminine Hygiene Company Over Payment Failure

Hilary Duff Launches Lawsuit Against Feminine Hygiene Company Over Payment Failure

Hilary Duff Posts Close-Up Look at Home Birth

Hilary Duff Posts Close-Up Look at Home Birth

Hilary Duff Gushes Over Daughter's Sweet Baby-date Moment With Mandy Moore's Son

Hilary Duff Gushes Over Daughter's Sweet Baby-date Moment With Mandy Moore's Son

Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida