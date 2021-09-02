 
 

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast
WENN
Music

The Girls Aloud star has come under fire for hosting an audio talk show about R'n'B music as critics insist the podcast should be fronted by a black presenter.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Cole is facing backlash following the launch of her BBC podcast about R&B music from fans who believe a black person should be hosting.

The Girls Aloud star's "You, Me & R&B" went live on Wednesday (01Sep21), prompting immediate social media attacks.

Cheryl launched the show by stating, "I've always had an absolute love and passion for R&B and I'm so excited to share my new show with you on @BBCSounds. I've really been transported back re-listening to all these tracks and I'm excited for you to relive those moments with me. Episode 1 is live now."

Critics, including popular podcaster Uhura, insist the show should have been hosted by a black presenter.

  See also...

"I honestly feel that if you're going to give a platform about R&B music to a woman, and the platform is the BBC, it should be a black woman musician," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"There are so many black British female artists who have been overlooked within the UK constantly. These women are talented, they are knowledgeable, they are experts in their fields."

She suggested Mica Paris or Beverley Knight would have been better choices.

"It feels like again, black voices and black talent is being pushed to the side and ignored (sic)," Uhura adds. "Yet again, there is a white woman being rewarded. Does she really have the credentials? From my understanding she's a pop singer, not an R&B singer."

A BBC statement reads, "We feature a wide range of voices spanning different genres across our extensive music output. Many of our shows are fronted by DJs who are experts in their fields, others are hosted by people with a passion for their topic."

You can share this post!

Brad Pitt Seeks to Reinstate Disqualified Judge in Child Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie
Related Posts
Cheryl's Homeless Brother Begging for Handouts on Streets

Cheryl's Homeless Brother Begging for Handouts on Streets

Cheryl 'Struggled to Find the Right Words' to Console Sarah Harding After Cancer Diagnosis

Cheryl 'Struggled to Find the Right Words' to Console Sarah Harding After Cancer Diagnosis

Cheryl and Liam Payne's Son Sings 'Jingle Bells' as He Crashes Mom's Interview

Cheryl and Liam Payne's Son Sings 'Jingle Bells' as He Crashes Mom's Interview

Cheryl Shuts Down Her Charity After Raising Only $4K

Cheryl Shuts Down Her Charity After Raising Only $4K

Most Read
Ralo Pleads With 'Loyal' Fans From Prison to Stream His Upcoming 'Political Prisoner' Album
Music

Ralo Pleads With 'Loyal' Fans From Prison to Stream His Upcoming 'Political Prisoner' Album

DaBaby and Lil Baby Heat Up Boosie Badazz's Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane Ida Warning

DaBaby and Lil Baby Heat Up Boosie Badazz's Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane Ida Warning

Shenseea on Haters Saying She Trades Her Soul for Kanye West's 'Donda' Inclusion: 'I'll Take That'

Shenseea on Haters Saying She Trades Her Soul for Kanye West's 'Donda' Inclusion: 'I'll Take That'

Kanye West Finally Adds DaBaby on 'Donda' While Soulja Boy Calls Him 'Clown' for Dropping His Verse

Kanye West Finally Adds DaBaby on 'Donda' While Soulja Boy Calls Him 'Clown' for Dropping His Verse

Korn's Frontman Takes Oxygen Breaks Between Songs as He Resumes Tour Amid Covid Recovery

Korn's Frontman Takes Oxygen Breaks Between Songs as He Resumes Tour Amid Covid Recovery

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Album Chart

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Album Chart

Rob Thomas Recruits Brad Paisley and Bebe Winans for New Christmas Album

Rob Thomas Recruits Brad Paisley and Bebe Winans for New Christmas Album

Joe Jonas and Brad Paisley Uncovered to Have Contributed to William Shatner's 'BILL' Album

Joe Jonas and Brad Paisley Uncovered to Have Contributed to William Shatner's 'BILL' Album

Jesy Nelson Adding Diddy to Music Video as Solo Debut Gets Delayed

Jesy Nelson Adding Diddy to Music Video as Solo Debut Gets Delayed

Kanye West Invited Trump to His Third 'Donda' Event in Hopes of Boosting Album Sales

Kanye West Invited Trump to His Third 'Donda' Event in Hopes of Boosting Album Sales

Ariana Grande Denies Rumors She's Featured on Kanye West's 'Donda'

Ariana Grande Denies Rumors She's Featured on Kanye West's 'Donda'

Evan Rachel Wood Reacts to Kanye West and Marilyn Manson's Collaboration With Middle Finger

Evan Rachel Wood Reacts to Kanye West and Marilyn Manson's Collaboration With Middle Finger

Drake's Fans Believe His 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art Inspired by Nick Cannon

Drake's Fans Believe His 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art Inspired by Nick Cannon