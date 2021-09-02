Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast

WENN Music

The Girls Aloud star has come under fire for hosting an audio talk show about R'n'B music as critics insist the podcast should be fronted by a black presenter.

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Cole is facing backlash following the launch of her BBC podcast about R&B music from fans who believe a black person should be hosting.

The Girls Aloud star's "You, Me & R&B" went live on Wednesday (01Sep21), prompting immediate social media attacks.

Cheryl launched the show by stating, "I've always had an absolute love and passion for R&B and I'm so excited to share my new show with you on @BBCSounds. I've really been transported back re-listening to all these tracks and I'm excited for you to relive those moments with me. Episode 1 is live now."

Critics, including popular podcaster Uhura, insist the show should have been hosted by a black presenter.

"I honestly feel that if you're going to give a platform about R&B music to a woman, and the platform is the BBC, it should be a black woman musician," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"There are so many black British female artists who have been overlooked within the UK constantly. These women are talented, they are knowledgeable, they are experts in their fields."

She suggested Mica Paris or Beverley Knight would have been better choices.

"It feels like again, black voices and black talent is being pushed to the side and ignored (sic)," Uhura adds. "Yet again, there is a white woman being rewarded. Does she really have the credentials? From my understanding she's a pop singer, not an R&B singer."

A BBC statement reads, "We feature a wide range of voices spanning different genres across our extensive music output. Many of our shows are fronted by DJs who are experts in their fields, others are hosted by people with a passion for their topic."