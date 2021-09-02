 
 

'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' Release Dates Pushed Back Amid Delta Variant Surge

Paramount Pictures
Movie

Studio bosses have adjusted release dates for the second 'Top Gun' movie and the upcoming seventh 'Mission: Impossible' installment due to Covid concerns.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" sequel has been pulled from a planned 2021 debut amid ongoing COVID concerns.

"Top Gun: Maverick" was scheduled to hit cinemas in November (21), but it will now be released in May, 2022 - taking over the spot vacated by another Cruise blockbuster, "Mission: Impossible 7".

That film will now open in September, 2022.

Bosses at Paramount - the studio behind both films - have also pushed back "Jackass Forever", which was set to open in February (21) to October.

The news drops as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and its Delta variant continue to worry film bosses.

The latest "Mission: Impossible" film was hit by a number of COVID-related delays, but insiders always insisted the film was on schedule for its initial 2022 release.

Meanwhile, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will take over "Top Gun: Maverick" Thanksgiving (21) holiday release drop.

The latest delay comes after "Mission: Impossible" bosses launched a lawsuit against an insurance company over Covid compensation dispute.

Paramount Pictures has a $100 million (£72.7 million) policy with Federal Insurance Company and demand "payment for the full amount of its insured losses under the policy" after production was shut down multiple times due to health concerns after pandemic hit last year.

The company, however, allegedly refused. The studio was disgruntled, accusing the insurer of breach of contract after the company reportedly "paid only a small portion of Paramount's losses, denying coverage for the majority of them."

