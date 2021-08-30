Lizzo Angers Madonna's Fans for Naming Janet Jackson 'Queen of Pop'

Instagram Celebrity

The Queen of Pop topic becomes trending on Twitter after the 'Truth Hurts' rapper reveals the rankings on her account, sparking heated debate among the 'Into the Groove' hitmaker's fans.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has found herself clashing with Madonna's fans. The "Truth Hurts" rapper has infuriated the "Into the Groove" hitmaker's fans after naming Janet Jackson as the Queen of Pop in a post she shared on her social media platform.

On Sunday, August 29, the 33-year-old rapper took to her Twitter account to tweet her own rankings, after Justin Bieber got his title as Prince of Pop among his fanbase following a milestone Spotify record. She named the late Michael Jackson as the King of Pop, Janet as the Queen of Pop, Justin as the Prince of Pop, Britney Spears as the Princess of Pop and Rihanna as the Pop Princess.

Shortly after Lizzo dropped her rankings, Madonna's fans seemingly were not pleased with it. "Lizzo never expected this from you...will never listen to your music again. If queen of music is [Beyonce Knowles] then GOD OF MUSIC IS MICHAEL JACKSON," one critic wrote. "Um girl Madonna is the queen of pop," another Twitter user added, while a third claimed that Janet is "more like the Empress of Pop."

Lizzo named Janet Jackson as the Queen of Pop in her rankings.

"Madonna is the queen of pop, open a book," another social media user schooled Lizzo. Some of Lizzo's fans also shared the same sentiment with one saying, "I love u lizzo but.... madonna is the queen of pop and... bieber the prince? omg pls lizzo??????????????????" A different fan even urged the rapper to take down her Twitter post as saying, "Baby, we love you but DELETE!!!!"

As the result of the heated debate, the topic Queen of Pop quickly became trending on the social media site. Lizzo then took a screengrab of Twitter's trending list and shared it to her page. In the caption of her post, she joked, "Ruhroh."

After being blasted by social media critics, Lizzo tweeted, "Okay I'm going to rehearsal love y'all!" However, some of Madonna's fans still negatively reacted to her post. One said, "You can't cry all over social media about people trolling you and then go throw shade at Madonna like that. Wtf hypocrisy," while another penned, "Rehearsal for the next crying TikTok?"

In mid-August, Lizzo attacked internet trolls that couldn't say anything nice about her in a 12-minute emotional video . Wiping tears from her eyes at the top of the footage, the Grammy-winning artist said, "On the days that I should be the happiest, I just feel so down... I work so hard. I've been working triple time... doing 12 hours a day of promos and interviews... going to the studio with a f**king root canal..."

"There are a lot of hurtful words that trigger a lot of deep feelings today...," Lizzo added. She then insisted that she's fine, "I'm gonna keep on bringing this music out and I'm gonna keep on doing what I wanna do. It's just an honest moment. I'm OK."