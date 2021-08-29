Steps Keen to Tour With 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens

Instagram Music

Faye Tozer and her bandmembers would love to invite the U.K. contestants of RuPaul's reality TV show to join them when they hit the road later this year.

AceShowbiz - British pop group Steps have extended an invitation for the queens of "Rupaul's Drag Race U.K." to join them on their "What the Future Holds" tour.

The "One for Sorrow" singers will appear on the forthcoming third season of the show to share their "pop group wisdom" with the contestants.

Speaking to Britain's Daily Star newspaper, the bandmembers admitted they'd "love" the TV stars to join them on the road for the jaunt, which begins in November (21).

"We loved sharing our pop expertise with the season three queens, not only were they gorgeous but so lovely as well," said Claire Richards.

Faye Tozer added, "What a brilliantly talented bunch, we'd love some of them to join us on stage at our Steps arena tour this November!"

"It was incredible to be part of a show that champions diversity and equality in the LGBTQI+ community and encourages all of us to be our authentic selves," beamed Ian "H" Watkins. "Drag Race and Steps is the perfect marriage! A total camp-combo!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." season three debuts on BBC Three in September.

Meanwhile, the Steps reunion has inspired Tina Barrett to reunite with her own S Club 7 bandmembers.

"Looking at a band like Steps who are quite ­similar, they've done new music and they've done incredibly well. We'd be silly not to. Everyone really enjoyed the last reunion so this time around everyone's more up for it. I've chatted to pretty much everyone and I think we're all up for it. So it's just about getting it in the diary. I'm pretty sure it will happen."

However, bandmate Jo O'Meara has cast doubt on the plan. She insisted there were no such plans and claimed the members were too busy to mark the occasion.