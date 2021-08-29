Lupita Nyong'o Still Struggles to Think and Speak About Chadwick Boseman in Past Tense

Walt Disney Pictures Celebrity

The '12 Years a Slave' actress remembers her 'Black Panther' co-star on the first anniversary of his death and says his memory 'remains this alive in [her].'

Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lupita Nyong'o has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of his death.

The actress took to social media to share an image of herself laughing together with her "Black Panther" co-star, who died after a secret battle with colon cancer aged 43 on 28 August 2020.

Lupita captured the poignant Instagram image, "I did not know I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure."

"I do, I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. (sic)"

Lupita previously admitted that she was still struggling to "come to terms" with Chadwick's death and couldn't contemplate making more Marvel movies without the star - who played the role of T'Challa in "Black Panther".

She said, "(It is) still so hard for me to come to terms with his passing."

"He led the movie with such compassion and just presence. When Chadwick came on set he was present, and he brought his entire being to that movie. He was just so humble as well. That leadership will be missed. And he was my friend, so it's hard to think of him in the past tense."

In a tribute to Chadwick following his death, the "Us" actress revealed his tragic passing was a "punch to (her) gut every morning."

Lupita wrote, "I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning."

"I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be - here! ... that seem ageless... Chadwick was one of those people. (sic)"