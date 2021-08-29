Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

WENN Music

A never-before-heard song by the late King of Pop will be re-recorded by his siblings, The Jacksons, for a posthumous release, twelve years after his untimely death.

Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael Jackson's family are planning to bring him back to life in song.

The King of Pop died in 2009 aged 50 but his brother Tito has revealed The Jacksons are hopeful of recording a new track that features previously unheard work from Michael.

Tito told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "It would be so pleasing to be on a record with Michael once again. Anything that would work we would be willing to give a try and see what happens."

"It's definitely a brilliant idea. There is more music to release. They have music. He left a few things behind."

The singer added, "It's beyond our control but they always try and get our participation and we're always happy to offer."

The Jacksons also plan tribute to the late MJ ahead of his birthday. They will honor their brother when they headline the Happy Days Festival this Saturday (28Aug21).

The "I Want You Back" hitmakers will headline the festival in Surrey, England, the day before what would have been Michael's 63rd birthday on Sunday (29Aug21).

Speaking about the performance, Tito Jackson revealed he and his siblings will be singing a selection of songs by the King of Pop - who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 - ahead of the poignant date.

When asked if Michael - who first found fame with his family as the lead singer in the Jackson 5 - would be remembered during their set, Tito said, "Absolutely, it's going to be fun. We will sing songs from his albums, like Rock With You and Can't Let You Get Away."

"We've been doing tributes to Michael for some time now, it's one of my favourite parts of the show. We miss him and we miss being on records on with him."

The concert is the first time The Jacksons will have been back on stage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and Tito insists those in attendance can expect all the hits from the Jackson 5's Motown days and their disco period.

He told BANG Showbiz, "I'm excited. The fans can expect to hear the Jackson 5 hit records with a lot of energy."