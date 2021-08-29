Maggie Q Credits Tom Cruise With Getting Her Trailer as Big as His on 'Mission: Impossible 3'

WENN Movie

The 'Nikita' actress recalls feeling shocked when she got a big trailer when arriving on the set of the third 'Mission Impossible' installment and thinking it was a mistake.

AceShowbiz - Actress Maggie Q will always be grateful to Tom Cruise after he made sure she had a trailer as big and luxurious as his on the set of "Mission: Impossible 3".

Maggie arrived on set expecting to find a small trailer befitting her lowly placement on the call sheet, but was surprised to be led to one as large as Tom's, insisting he's a very hands-on producer.

"I remember the first day I got to set in Italy, I was looking for my trailer and I couldn't find it," Maggie told Collider.com. "I went to one of the PAs (production assistants) and I said, 'Oh, I can't find my trailer.' And she's like, 'Oh, this is your trailer.' And I'm like, 'Oh no, that's not my trailer. It's a mistake, because I'm a very small fish and I have a very small trailer in my contract.' "

Sure it was all a mistake, she unpacked her things in the hair and make-up department - and then Cruise's producing partner assured her, "That's your trailer."

"I was like, 'That's not possible!' " Maggie recalled, explaining Tom had checked out everyone's home from home on set and he was not impressed by Maggie's quarters.

"He said, 'Absolutely not. You're getting rid of this and you're getting her the same trailer everyone else has because she's a part of this movie and I don't want her coming to set feeling like she's less (important) than. It's not OK,' " she said.

Despite the co-producer's assurances, the "Rush Hour 2" star still had to be convinced.

"I go in (the trailer) and it's got a staircase in it and another storey, and there's a fireplace and I'm like, 'What is happening right now?' So (Tom) went out of his way to make sure that as the lowest, I'll call it, priority on the call sheet with all the names that I was working with on the movie, that I felt like I was included."