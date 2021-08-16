Kourtney Kardashian Helps Travis Barker Fly Again for 1st Time Since Surviving Deadly Plane Crash

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum and the drummer of Blink-182 are seen landing in Cabo alongside Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble with Kylie Jenner's private jet.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has proven that love can heal trauma. The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" clearly played a major role in helping Travis Barker fly again for the first time since he survived his deadly airplane crash in 2008

In photos obtained by TMZ on Saturday, August 14, Travis flew on a plane for the first time since his terrifying airplane accident, which killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on more than half of his body. He was joined by his girlfriend Kourtney as they headed to Cabo on Kylie Jenner's private jet. The publication reported that Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also on board.

Of the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer's return to the air, a source told E! News, "This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time. It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome." The source added, "Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."

A separate source also told PEOPLE, "Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it." The insider then noted, "It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point."

For the outing, Travis dressed casually in a white tank top, gray pants with a black belt covered in metal studs and a black beanie. In the meantime, Kourtney sported a black dress that she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

Travis was one of the passengers of a plane that was involved in a deadly accident in Columbia back in 2008. At the time, the private Learjet he was aboard crashed shortly after take-off, killing four passengers and leaving him as one of only two survivors.

The accident killed his close friends Chris Baker, Charles "Che" Still and the two pilots. His friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein also survived the crash, but died of an accidental drug overdose a year later.

Back in June, Travis took to his Twitter account to let his fans know that he's mulling over his return to the sky. "I might fly again," he simply announced, adding an airplane emoji. Noticing the huge update, a fan suggested his current relationship with Kourtney is one of the factors he might return to fly.

"If you're dating Kourtney they fly private planes like cars," his fan pointed out. "It's in your best interest to explore and to find the strength to do this. Very admirable and trust you will be just fine! XO."