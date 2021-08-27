 
 

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Darius Jackson cannot help but gush over the 'Akeelah and the Bee' actress on her special day, saying that she has 'been a blessing from above' in his heartfelt dedication.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer has received so much love from her new boyfriend on her special day. To mark the "Akeelah and the Bee" actress' 28th milestone, Darius Jackson shared a loving tribute dedicated to her along with PDA-filled pictures of the two.

Darius posted the said snaps on Instagram on Thursday, August 26. In addition to the sweet images, he included one video of him sharing a sweet kiss with his girlfriend. He kicked off his caption, "to the birthday girl.. never would've expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are."

"you've been a blessing from above & i thank you for showing me a lot of feelings i didn't know i had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to.. im glad we been able to help eachother throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got," the athlete added. "enjoy your day, make the most of it & happy birthday. i love you."

The post didn't go unnoticed by Keke. Taking to the comment section, she simply replied, "I love u thank you."

When celebrating her birthday, Keke treated fans to a throwback picture of herself. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "I'm 28 today. I don't wanna get all dramatic with my own self, although that's typically me everyday ... my Saturn is returning and I'm evolving into a new version of myself. That means saying goodbye to the things that no longer serve me, as a Virgo this is something I strive for everyday."

"As a child of God this is something I thank God for every moment I can because it's there where I find my true strength," she went on. "This is the 28th year of growing deeper into the knowing of remembering who I am on this earth.

"I am love, I am kindness, I am peace, I am patience, I am beauty, I am joy, I am courage, I am life, I am fearless, I am triumphant, I am resilient, I am eternal, I am faithful, I Am. I Am. I Am. And… I Am, because you are," Keke concluded her message. "Thank you for the well wishes."

It remains unclear when Keke became an item with Darius, who reportedly is a brother of actor Sarunas J. Jackson. However, Essence claimed that the twosome met at Sean "P. Diddy" Comb and Issa Rae's star-studded Memorial Day Party in May.

