Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Speaking virtually to guest host Niall Horan when appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the 'Juice' hitmaker opens up about teaming up with the 'WAP' raptress on the catchy track.

Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B whispered a raunchy phrase in Lizzo's ear just before the cover art picture was taken for their single "Rumors".

The "Juice" star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday night, August 24 and spoke virtually to guest host Niall Horan about teaming up with Cardi on the catchy track.

As the former One Direction star flashed up a shot of the single's artwork, which features Cardi appearing to whisper something to a shocked-looking Lizzo, the latter revealed the cheeky comment her pal had made to garner that expression.

"Don't we look beautiful? Oh my God," Lizzo said of the image, before adding, "You know, she whispered in my ear when we took that picture, 'I want to lick your p**sy'. Right before we took that photo."

Jokingly dropping his head on the desk, Niall replied, "I mean ...this is brilliant."

And Lizzo, who had been flirting outrageously with the "Slow Hands" star throughout the interview, then laughed, "Sorry, I just wanted to tell you that. I forgot there's people there."

The "Good as Hell" star also paid tribute to Cardi for appearing in the sexy music video for the track, despite being pregnant with her second child.

"If I was pregnant I would want to sit my a** at home, and prop my feet and eat some Hot Cheetos and Takis," she laughed.

"I do that and I'm not even pregnant," Niall joked, before Lizzo flirted again, "There you go. You want to change that?"