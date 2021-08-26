The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

WENN/Jeff Grossman Music

Mick Jagger and his bandmates are said to be planning an emotional tribute to their drummer, who had already removed himself from the No Filter Tour, in their St. Louis, Missouri gig.

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones will rock on without drummer Charlie Watts. New reports suggest the band will continue with its U.S. tour in September, despite the death of Watts on Tuesday, August 24.

Sources tell The Sun, Mick Jagger and his bandmates will pay an emotional tribute to their drummer on the "No Filter Tour" in St. Louis, Missouri on September 26.

Watts had already removed himself from the tour to recover from an unspecified medical procedure and session drummer Steve Jordan had been announced as his replacement for the gigs.

"The band wants to make the show [in St. Louis] a celebration of his [Watts] life," an insider tells the tabloid. "He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them canceling shows. Charlie had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honour his wishes."

The Stones have paid tribute to their fallen bandmate on their official website, posting a favorite photo of Watts, who played his last show with the group on August 30, 2019.

Charlie often spoke about his dislike for touring, stating, "I don't like living out of suitcases. I hate being away from home. I always do tours thinking they're the last one and at the end of them, I always leave the band. Because of what I do I can't play the drums at home, so to play the drums I have to go on the road, and to go on the road I have to leave home and it's like a terribly vicious circle. And it's always been my life."