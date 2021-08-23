Sean Penn Likens Not Getting Vaccinated to 'Pointing Gun' in Others' Faces

WENN/Pat Denton Celebrity

The 'Flag Day' actor also asks those who are not vaccinated to stay at home, saying, 'I do request people who are not vaccinated, don't go to the cinemas.'

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn is among stars who urge people to get vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new interview on CNN ahead of the release of his new film, "Flag Day", th actor weighed in on the need to get a dose of coronavirus vaccine to help protect ourselves and people surrounding us.

"I am so grateful that audiences -- and yes, we'll come around to that I would request only vaccinated audiences -- have an opportunity to see this theatrically," the "Mystic River" star said. "It's rare these days to have something that is exclusively theatrical. Eventually it will stream, and that’s a better time for the unvaccinated to see it, though I think I'll probably offend them out of that choice."

He also asked those who are not vaccinated to stay at home. "I do request people who are not vaccinated, don't go to the cinemas," he added. "Stay home until you are convinced of these very clearly safe vaccines."

Penn then noted that not being vaccinated was like "pointing a gun in somebody's face" as both endanger others. He explained, "I have some areas of strong belief in the Second Amendment. But I think that you need to recognize how, you know, with something like this, you can't go around pointing a gun in somebody's face, which is what it is when people are unvaccinated."

Penn is the latest star who advocates to COVID-19 guidance amid the surge of Delta variant cases around the world. Prior to this, Arnold Schwarzenegger blasted anti-maskers in an interview with CNN's Bianna Golodryga. "There is a virus here," Arnold noted. "It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, 'Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.' No, screw your freedom."

The former governor of California the called the anti-maskers "schmuck." He said, "You have the freedom to wear no mask -- but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you."

His remarks, however, cost him a sponsorship. Just days after the interview aired, sports nutrition brand REDCON1 cut ties with the "Terminator" actor after he blasted anti-maskers. In a statement released on Friday, August 20, REDCON1 announced that it would no longer sponsor his annual bodybuilding event, Arnold Classic. "To be clear we did not pull out of the event because of a mask issue," a spokesperson said in the statement. "We understand the importance of public safety as well as the responsibilities all event organizers. These are unprecedented times and we're aligned with public safety for all."

"We elected to discontinue support due to Arnold's comment, 'Screw Your Freedoms,' " the statement continued to note. "With the global influence Arnold personally possesses we find that ideology dangerous and anti-American."