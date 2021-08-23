'Joker' Composer Thrilled to Have Scored for Her First Video Game 'Battlefield 2042'

Instagram Music

Along with Sam Slater, Hildur Gudnadottir has created 'a truly unique and disruptive musical environment' for the upcoming release from Electronic Arts and DICE.

AceShowbiz - Oscar-winning "Joker" composer Hildur Gudnadottir is scoring her first video game. The Icelandic maestro has teamed up with Sam Slater to create the music for "Battlefield 2042", the upcoming release from Electronic Arts and DICE.

"We are thrilled to be writing our first video game score for 'Battlefield 2042' and teaming with Electronic Arts. It was such a deeply creative experience to dive into this world and create a truly unique and disruptive musical environment for the game," she says in a statement.

"From the very beginning, Hildur and Sam set out to craft a score like no other, in which music and sound design meld to create an extraordinary soundscape experience," adds Steve Schnur, president of music for Electronic Arts. "I can say unequivocally that the original score for Battlefield 2042 is the most significant cinematic achievement in the franchise and an absolute game changer for the medium."

Slater previously served as the score producer for music Gudnadottir composed for "Joker" and "Chernobyl", for which they both won Grammy Awards.

After winning the Grammys for "Joker" in March 2021, Gudnadottir spilled on her celebration plan. "It's getting kind of late over here so I'm going to celebrate by tucking my son into bed and going to sleep myself," she said. "And maybe getting myself a little bit of bite of tiramisu since my dog ate my bowl that I left on the table when I popped out of the room."

At the time, the 38-year-old also shared her advice for aspiring film composers. "Really listen to what it is that you personally have to say and follow that and follow through with that, even though it might take a little bit longer to go down that route, people are going to hear you in the end if you stay true to that," she stated.