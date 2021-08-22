Josh Duhamel and Renee Zellweger Set for True-Crime Show, Hank Azaria Cast in Uber Series

WENN TV

'The Thing About Pam' is focusing on the controversial real-life murder of Betsy Faria while the Uber show will see 'The Simpsons' star play Apple CEO Tim Cook.

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel is joining Renee Zellweger in the limited true-crime TV series "The Thing About Pam".

The upcoming drama is based on the bizarre real-life case of Betsy Faria, whose husband Russ was convicted of her brutal murder, despite insisting on his innocence.

Zellweger will play the scheming Pam Hupp, who sought to frame Russ, while Duhamel will play his defence attorney.

The case, which was covered in several episodes of U.S. series "Dateline" became one of the newsmagazine's most popular topics of all time. The 2019 Dateline podcast, also called "The Thing About Pam", was one of iTunes' most downloaded shows.

The TV series will air on U.S. network NBC. It's being produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios, and Zellweger's Big Picture Co.

Meanwhile, in separate news, Hank Azaria has been cast as Apple CEO Tim Cook in a new cable series all about the rise of ride-sharing app Uber.

"The Simpsons" regular has signed on for "Super Pumped", which will also feature Joseph Gordon-Levitt as former Uber CEO and founder Travis Kalanick.

The series, based on Mike Isaac's book of the same name, has been created by the brains behind hit drama "Billions", Brian Koppelman and David Levien, according to Deadline.

The project is planned as an anthology which is expected to offer "a different major business world story each season."

The first season will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company Uber while chronicling the sometimes tumultuous relationship between the company's founder Travis Kalanick and his mentor, Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley, who will be played by Kyle Chandler.