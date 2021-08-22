Fan Fell to His Death at John Mayer's Dead and Company Concert

Instagram Music

One of the concertgoers has died after falling from the fifth floor balcony when watching a concert by John Mayer, Bob Weir, and their bandmates at Citi Field, New York.

Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dead & Company's show at Citi Field in New York on Friday night (20Aug21) was marred by the death of a fan.

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the venue during the band's intermission. He was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

Fans at the concert tell the New York Post the man was inebriated and was trying to perform a flip when he fell from the fifth floor balcony onto the concrete floor below.

He was at the concert with his brother.

The tragedy comes days into the band's 31-date tour.

The band consist of Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

They haven't commented on the incident, but they posted this message on Instagram after the show, "Good times? We think so. We love you New York, you always bring out the best in us."

Their next concert in Philadelphia will go on as scheduled this coming weekend. Full COVID-19 protocols are implemented.

"Be patient, be kind + show up with ample time to make it through security - expect lines and delays so don't arrive late and miss any of the magic!"

"Health Check Required! Please arrive early and have your proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours ready. ALL fans in the pit will need to be fully vaccinated."

"We'll see you all tonight," they told fans on Instagram.