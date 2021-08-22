 
 

Fan Fell to His Death at John Mayer's Dead and Company Concert

Fan Fell to His Death at John Mayer's Dead and Company Concert
Instagram
Music

One of the concertgoers has died after falling from the fifth floor balcony when watching a concert by John Mayer, Bob Weir, and their bandmates at Citi Field, New York.

  • Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dead & Company's show at Citi Field in New York on Friday night (20Aug21) was marred by the death of a fan.

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the venue during the band's intermission. He was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital.

Fans at the concert tell the New York Post the man was inebriated and was trying to perform a flip when he fell from the fifth floor balcony onto the concrete floor below.

He was at the concert with his brother.

The tragedy comes days into the band's 31-date tour.

The band consist of Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

  See also...

They haven't commented on the incident, but they posted this message on Instagram after the show, "Good times? We think so. We love you New York, you always bring out the best in us."

Their next concert in Philadelphia will go on as scheduled this coming weekend. Full COVID-19 protocols are implemented.

"Be patient, be kind + show up with ample time to make it through security - expect lines and delays so don't arrive late and miss any of the magic!"

"Health Check Required! Please arrive early and have your proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours ready. ALL fans in the pit will need to be fully vaccinated."

"We'll see you all tonight," they told fans on Instagram.

You can share this post!

Country Music Star Tom T. Hall Dies at 85

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Related Posts
John Mayer's Dead and Company Withdraw From Woodstock 50

John Mayer's Dead and Company Withdraw From Woodstock 50

Most Read
Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall
Music

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall

Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022

Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo

Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo

Foreigner Set Up COVID Vaccination Clinic at Nashville Concert

Foreigner Set Up COVID Vaccination Clinic at Nashville Concert

David Duchovny Accepts He Will Never Going to Be Good Guitar Player

David Duchovny Accepts He Will Never Going to Be Good Guitar Player

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album After Going 'Months Without Phone'

Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album After Going 'Months Without Phone'

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy

Offset Slams Criticisms Over Cardi B and Lizzo Duet

Offset Slams Criticisms Over Cardi B and Lizzo Duet

Neil Young Pulls Out of Farm Aid 2021 Over Worry Caused by Latest COVID Surge

Neil Young Pulls Out of Farm Aid 2021 Over Worry Caused by Latest COVID Surge