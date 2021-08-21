 
 

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman
WENN/Sheri Determan/Avalon
Movie

The 'Batman Returns' director admits, in a new interview, that he considered a handful of stars for the Caped Crusader role in his 1989 movie before choosing the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' villain for the part.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tim Burton knew Michael Keaton was his Batman when he was looking for the perfect Caped Crusader, because he felt the movie star looked like a guy who might own a batsuit.

The director admits he considered a handful of stars for the role in his 1989 movie, but "intense" Keaton stood out as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego.

  See also...

"I had met lots of the square-jaw type of actors, but it's like, 'Well, why does somebody need to dress up like a bat? They don't look like Arnold Schwarzenegger, they're not a big action hero. They're somebody who's intelligent and kind of screwed up,' " Burton tells The Hollywood Reporter.

"And Michael has such an intensity that it's like, 'Yeah, I could see that guy wanting to dress up as a bat'. It's all rooted in psychology, Jekyll and Hyde and two sides of a personality, light and dark, and he understood that."

Keaton also played Batman in Burton's 1992 film "Batman Returns", and he'll be donning the batsuit again in the new "The Flash" film, in which he'll play an aged Bruce Wayne opposite Ben Affleck, who portrayed the Dark Knight in "Justice League" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice".

Prior to this, Keaton also sang Tim praises. "What Tim did changed everything," Keaton said. "Everything you see now started with him. If you really think about what happened between 1989 and now, on a cultural, corporate, economic level, it's unbelievable," so he said, insinuating that Tim changed the movie industry with his works.

You can share this post!

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

Carrie Ann Inaba Permanently Quits 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons
Related Posts
Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated

Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated

Report: Michael Keaton to Return as Batman for DCEU Films

Report: Michael Keaton to Return as Batman for DCEU Films

Michael Keaton Mourns Death of 'Valerie' Creator With Glowing Tribute

Michael Keaton Mourns Death of 'Valerie' Creator With Glowing Tribute

Michael Keaton Calls for End of Bear Cubs Exploitation in New PETA Campaign

Michael Keaton Calls for End of Bear Cubs Exploitation in New PETA Campaign

Most Read
Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'
Movie

Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'

Ryan Reynolds Blames Chris Evans for Chris Hemsworth Being Left Out of 'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds Blames Chris Evans for Chris Hemsworth Being Left Out of 'Free Guy'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Iron Man' Casting Called Marvel's 'Biggest Risk' by Kevin Feige

Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Iron Man' Casting Called Marvel's 'Biggest Risk' by Kevin Feige

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman