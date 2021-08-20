Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Receives Criminal Complaint

Instagram Celebrity

Back in June, the former 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' star was arrested in Las Vegas for misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex Jen Harley's trouble with law has yet to be over. According to a new repot, the former MTV personality received a criminal complaint that stemmed from her June arrest in Las Vegas.

E! News reported that on Wednesday, August 18, the 33-year-old was formally charged with one felony count of assault with a domestic weapon constituting domestic violence. The criminal complaint further stated that she's also charged with one misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

Jen's attorney, meanwhile, insisted Jen's innocence and denied the allegations leveled at her. "We believe the charges are unsubstantiated and that overwhelming mitigating evidence exists that Jen did not commit any crime," the attorney said in a statement. "We look forward to our day in court and having all charges against Ms. Harley dismissed."

Back in June, the former "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star was arrested in Las Vegas for misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon. The report went on to note at the time that Jen was released on bond, while the victim's identity has yet to be confirmed.

During the alleged altercation, Jen's 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro, whom she shares with Ronnie, was with her ex as he celebrated his engagement to his now-fiancee, Saffire Matos. They had a feast at a Southern California beach for the big day.

"[His daughter] Ariana, Ron's mom and step-dad were there for the engagement at the Los Angeles beach on Saturday," a source close to Ronnie claimed at the time.

Previous reports also claimed that Jen checked herself into rehab for her alcohol dependency in July following the arrest. Her representative Gina Rodriguez informed TMZ that the 34-year-old entered a 28-day program in Las Vegas.

She shared, "Jen Harley has decided to check into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for her alcohol dependency. She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children."