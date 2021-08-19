Alyssa Milano 'Unsure' Her Uncle Will Recover After 'Terrifying and Traumatic' Car Accident

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

In a series of new tweets addressing the Tuesday event, the 'Charmed' alum confirms her uncle Mitch 'suffered a serious heart attack' while driving an SUV with her in the passenger seat.

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alyssa Milano has once again addressed a car accident that involved her and her uncle Mitch. Giving an update on her uncle's condition after he passed out while behind the wheel, the actress confirmed her uncle had "a serious heart attack" and she is "unsure" if he will recover from it.

"Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event," she began her series of tweets addressing the accident on Wednesday, August 18. "I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash."

Thanking the Good Samaritans who helped them, she continued, "I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. I'll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me."

Alyssa said her "uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family." She divulged, "He's with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He's still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover." Asking for privacy, she added, "I hope that you-and especially you in the media-will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time."

Alyssa went on stressing the importance to learn how to do CPR. "Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified," she said. "You don't know when you'll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It's such a small effort and can have a huge impact."

Alyssa Milano addressed a car accident involving her and her uncle.

Alyssa and her uncle were involved in a car accident on early Tuesday morning, August 17 in Los Angeles. At the time, her uncle Mitch was driving a Ford Edge when he suffered a medical emergency and fell unconscious. This caused the SUV to drift to another lane and hit another vehicle. Alyssa, who sat in the passenger seat, quickly reached over him and used her hand to slam the brakes to stop the car.

Alyssa then performed CPR on her uncle until first responders took over. According to the California Highway Patrol's press release, "with the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane." Mitch was later transported to the hospital, while the 48-year-old actress was picked up by her husband, David Bugliari.

Later that night, Alyssa took to Twitter to remind people to protect each other by any means necessary, while not directly addressing the car accident. "We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions," so she posted on her Twitter page. She added, "It's not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."