Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter Involed in Online Back-and-Forth Over Boxing Challenge
It starts after the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker challenges the 'Kiss Me Thru the Phone' spitter for a celebrity boxing match, though he claims that the rapper 'doesn't want to be embarrassed.'

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Aaron Carter have been making headlines in the past few weeks after he secured celebrity boxing matches. Ahead of his match against former baseball player Lenny Dykstra, Aaron revealed in a new interview that he's actually more interested in fighting Soulja Boy instead.

"Honestly, I would call out somebody, I would probably call out Soulja Boy, but I would rip him apart," the "I'm All About You" singer told TMZ. "If you wanna meet in the ring, we can meet in the ring. He probably doesn't want to be embarrassed."

Aaron, who lost a celebrity boxing match against Lamar Odom last month in Atlantic City, went on to say, "Here's the thing -- he just won’t respond. Because a lot of these guys in the industry, that do the same thing I do, they almost like to pretend I don't exist. And, that's because my record sells, and my numbers, and my concerts, and 26 years of longevity scares them, it threatens them."

It didn't take long before Soulja caught wind of the challenge and responded to it. "Aaron Carter, whoever the f**k you is?" a livid Soulja said in an Instagram video on Sunday, August 15. "I just seen some s**t on ShadeRoom talking 'bout you wanna box. Boy, I'll beat the candy out your pockets. Ain't you the n***a that had the songs like 'I want candy.' I'll beat the candy out your pockets, n***a."

"What the f**k is you talking about? F**k Aaron Carter. Who the f**k is Aaron Carter? Aaron Carter, you is a b***h. I'll beat the tattoos off your face, White boy."

Aaron then fired back at Draco in a new video. "Who am I? Seventy-five million records later that's who I am," he bragged. "I know you being pulling numbers too, though, but everywhere I walk there's millions. What's good? I seen you boxing and training and doing all that s**t. Talk all that talk, it's okay. Meet me in that ring, you know what will happen there, right?"

