Jason Momoa Cradles 'Moon of My Life' Emilia Clarke at 'Game of Thrones' Reunion
The Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen depicters are all smiles while posing for pictures at an early birthday party of the HBO show's co-creator, David Benioff.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa has a special surprise for "Game of Thrones" fans. Having reunited with on-screen wife Emilia Clarke, the Khal Drogo depicter shared several pictures of him and his former co-star, one of which saw him cradling the "moon of [his] life."

Jason and Emilia got together on Saturday night, August 14 at an early birthday party of the HBO show's co-creator, David Benioff. He posted photos from the bash on his Instagram page. Aside from posing with the Daenerys Targaryen depicter for the camera, the husband of Lisa Bonet also took pictures with David.

In the accompaniment of the post, the "Aquaman" actor gushed, "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes." He then gave a birthday shout-out for David, "happy birthday benioff you handsome generous bada** leo aloha j."

As for Emilia, she turned to her own Instagram account to share the image of her in Jason's arms. Alongside the picture of the two smiling ear-to-ear, she wrote, "When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. @prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft."

The post has since been flooded with comments from "Game of Thrones" fans. "Every time the two of you are together you always have the biggest smiles!!! I love this friendship, makes me smile too!" one person replied, while another commented, "I love how you both cheese so big when you visit together."

After meeting on the set of "Game of Thrones", Emilia and Jason have become close friends even after his character's death in season 2. Back in 2019, the Hawaiian hunk opened up about nearly losing the British actress as she suffered from brain aneurysms.

"I'm very sad, because we almost lost her the first time," the 42-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight at that time. "So, I love her to bits and she's here and she's going to do great things with it and teach the world."

