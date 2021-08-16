 
 

Rachel Bloom Has Breast Reduction Surgery After Pregnancy Made her Boobs Grow to Size G

Rachel Bloom Has Breast Reduction Surgery After Pregnancy Made her Boobs Grow to Size G
The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress shares before and after pictures as she decides to go under the knife to reduce the sizes of breasts, more than a year after giving birth to first child.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Rachel Bloom has undergone surgery to reduce the size of her breasts.

The "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star has shared images from the procedure on social media, explaining she decided to go under the knife after her breasts ballooned to a size G during her pregnancy, causing her neck pain.

"I started to get underboob rashes, shoulder grooving (when your bra strap digs into your skin), neck issues and night sweats (I couldn't fall asleep unless I had a pillow in BETWEEN my breasts)," Bloom wrote on Instagram.

Now feeling "comfortable and relieved" following the surgery, Rachel added, "My request was to just go back to my pre-pregnancy size (if not maybe a little bit smaller)..."

"I'm still healing so we'll see what happens."

Bloom famously sang about her Heavy Boobs on "My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend".

The actress welcomed a baby daughter in April 2020. The tot is her first child with husband Dan Gregor after five years of marriage.

The first-time mom opened up on how stressful it was to give birth amid lockdown. "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives," she told her online followers back then. "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm."

