Shenae Grimes-Beech Breastfeeding Newborn Baby Boy in First Picture After Labor

The former '90210' actress is a proud mother as she introduces the first pictures of bouncing baby boy Kingsley Taylor, her second child with husband Josh Beech.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Shenae Grimes-Beech has given birth to her second child.

The former "90210" star and her husband Josh Beech welcomed son Kingsley Taylor into the world on Friday (13Aug21).

The newborn is a sibling for the couple's two-year-old daughter, Bowie.

Shenae shared photos of her son and a picture of her breastfeeding him on Instagram on Saturday (14Aug21) and wrote, "Kingsley Taylor Beech. Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!"

Josh commented on her post, adding, "Woohooo!!! Beautiful beautiful beautiful. Love youuuuuuu (sic)."

The 31-year-old actress announced her pregnancy on Valentine's Day (14Feb21) and admitted the timing couldn't have been better. Alongside photos from a maternity shoot, she wrote on Instagram at the time, "Here we go again!!! We're feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time. We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now (sic)."

And Bowie was thrilled to be becoming an older sister.

Shenae said, "Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. And as for @joshbeech and I, we are teammates in this life and we've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move... in a car... with a toddler and a dog... during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We're ready for ya!!!"

