'South Park' Restaurant in Colorado Purchased by Show's Creators

Casa Bonita, the Colorado eatery which is feature on the Comedy Central's adult animated series, has been bought by the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have snapped up the Colorado restaurant featured in the show.

The pals, who grew up in Colorado, revealed the big news they'd purchased their childhood hang-out, Casa Bonita, on Friday (13Aug21) during a chat with state Governor Jared Polis.

Parker then told The Hollywood Reporter the deal had closed on Friday morning, stating, "It just feels natural."

Bosses for the previous owners of Casa Bonita - Summit Family Restaurants - filed for Chapter 11 protection in Arizona back in April (21).

The final sale is pending court approval.

"If it were up to us, we would have people in there right now working on it," Parker said.

News of the restaurant deal comes days after the "South Park" pair landed a six-year deal, worth almost $1 billion, with ViacomCBS bosses that will include 14 streaming "South Park" movies.

Casa Bonita was the focus of a 2003 episode of the cartoon series and the place also featured in the 2017 video game "South Park: The Fractured but Whole".

According to insiders, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been working on a "South Park" film for some time, and it is expected to be released on the streaming platform before the end of the year.

It will serve as the follow-up to the pair's 1999 movie "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut".

"We did a South Park movie in 1999, and we've never done another one because the show has been so satisfying," Stone told Bloomberg. "Now we're older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising."