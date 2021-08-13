Jake Paul Dodges Federal Charges for Arizona Mall Looting Incident

Instagram Celebrity

The internet personality got arrested for trespassing and charged with a criminal misdemeanor back in May 2020 amid allegations he was part of the mob taking over a Scottsdale shopping center.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - YouTube star Jake Paul will not face charges for filming looters in an Arizona mall during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer (2020).

Paul denied allegations he was part of the mob caught on camera taking over a Scottsdale shopping center, days after George Floyd's murder at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota.

"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," the internet personality insisted at the time. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona."

And now the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona tells TMZ they will not be pursuing federal charges against Jake for his conduct.

"Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct," the released statement read.

Video footage placed him inside the mall while it was being looted in May 2020. He was later arrested for trespassing and charged with a criminal misdemeanor. Federal agents even launched an investigation, during which they raided the YouTuber's home in California, but found no wrongdoing.

"We are pleased that the U.S. Attorney reached the conclusion that no charges should be filed," Jake's lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld tell TMZ.