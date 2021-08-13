 
 

Actress Una Stubbs Dies at 84

Actress Una Stubbs Dies at 84
BBC
Celebrity

The British actress who played landlady Mrs. Hudson in Benedict Cumberbatch-fronted TV series 'Sherlock' has passed away at the age of 84 Edinburgh, Scotland.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Veteran British actress Una Stubbs has died, aged 84.

The star, who played Mrs. Hudson in "Sherlock", passed away on Thursday (12Aug21) in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Stubbs was beloved among British film TV fans, appearing in "Summer Holiday", "Till Death Do Us Part", "Worzel Gummidge", "The Worst Witch", and "Call the Midwife". She was also a regular on hit celebrity gameshow "Give Us a Clue".

Her agent confirmed the sad news to Deadline, calling Una "a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied."

  See also...

"She was also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend," a statement reads. "She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always."

Stubbs was married twice, to actors Peter Gilmore and Nicky Henson.

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrity fans, friends and colleagues, with "Sherlock" creator Steven Moffat describing Una as "the irreplaceable heart and soul" of the show, while co-creator and Stubbs' co-star Mark Gatiss writes, "It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling."

Former child stars Bonnie Langford and Lucy Benjamin also took to Twitter to remember the late actress, while rocker Paul Weller posted a shot of himself and Una and wrote the caption, "With deepest sympathy on the passing of Una Stubbs... A wonderful & talented lady."

You can share this post!

Ed Sheeran and Wife Got Married on 'Random Day' in 'Tiny' Wedding

Britney's Father Quits as Conservator as He's 'Tired' of 'Unjustified Attacks' From Own Daughter

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'