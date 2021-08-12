Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love' hitmaker shares that the funeral service for her mother, who died on her birthday last month, will take place at Oakland's Greater St. John missionary Baptist Church on Saturday.

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Cole has taken to Instagram to reveal details about the funeral service plans for her mother Frankie. The "Love" hitmaker shared on Wednesday, August 11 that the service will take place at Oakland's Greater St. John missionary Baptist Church on Saturday.

"IF YOU ALL want to send flowers for Mommy's HOME-GOING CELEBRATION THIS SATURDAY. 1:00pm to 3PM OAKLAND CA. Greater St. John missionary Baptist Church on market Street in Oakland Ca," so the singer said. She also revealed that it will include a dove and butterfly release directly after the service.

Keyshia also said that the funeral service was pushed back because her sister Elite had COVID-19, so they waited for her to recover before holding the service. "Send My sis ielitenoel your get well wishes PLEASE COVID prolonged this service, BUT MY MOTHERS WISH WAS TO HAVE ALL HER CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE AT ONE TIME!!!!! So we're trying to make that happen!!!! I would LOVE TO SEE ALL MY SIBLINGS THERE!!!! ALL [seven purple heart emojis] of them!!!!!!" she concluded.

Keyshia's mom died on Sunday, July 18, the same day she was celebrating her born day, at her Oakland home. She apparently overdosed after taking drugs while partying, relapsing on a long, hard-fought journey to sobriety.

In her first statement in the wake of her mom's death, Keyshia admitted that "this is so hard." She continued, "Can't really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don't even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!!"

"you will be missed. It's crazy because... For weeks I've been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already your humor was unmatched!!!" she added.

Concluding her message, the singer expressed gratitude to those who have been supporting her through the hard times. She wrote, "I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us......"