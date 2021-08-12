 
 

Alfred Hitchcock's Actress Daughter Patricia Dies at 93

Patricia Hitchcock, the actress who often starred in her legendary father's movies like 'Stage Fright' and 'Psycho' has recently passed away at the age of 93.

AceShowbiz - Alfred Hitchcock's daughter Pat, who starred in several of her father's films, has died aged 93.

Pat's youngest daughter, Katie O'Connell-Fiala, told The Hollywood Reporter that her mother had died at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on Monday (09Aug21). A cause of death was not revealed.

Hitchcock's only child, whose mother was the director's wife Alma Reville, appeared in his movies "Stage Fright", "Strangers on a Train", and "Psycho".

Speaking to the TV Academy website "The Interviews: An Oral History of Television" in 2004, Pat said of working with her father, "There wasn't anything unusual about it. Just like with (any other actor), we would discuss the scene and do it. We didn't try out stuff."

Pat also starred in 10 episodes of CBS' "Alfred Hitchcock Presents From 1955 to 1960," "whenever they needed a maid with an English accent," she said previously.

She married Joseph E. O'Connell, Jr., in 1952 and they were together until his death in 1994. She's survived by three daughters - Katie, Mary Stone and Tere Carrubba - grandchildren Kelly, Caitlin, Trisha, Kate, Samantha and Chris; and great-grandchildren Ava, Joey, Maddie, Scarlett, Cole, Charlotte, Whitley and Jamie.

Tribute poured in for Patricia Hitchcock following her passing.

Filmmaker Daniel Raim tweeted, "RIP Patricia Hitchcock O'Connell. I was blessed that she agreed to executive produce my first documentary about Robert Boyle, her father's longtime production designer."

Novelist Brian Rowe wrote, "RIP Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred, tremendous actress in her own right. It was a privilege to meet her and talk to her 20 years ago when she attended the Reno Film Festival. I will never forget the wonderful conversation we had!"

