Halle Berry Continued Filming New Movie Despite Cracking Her Ribs

The 'Die Another Day' actress insisted on continuing to film her scenes for new movie 'Bruised' despite cracking two of her ribs on the first day on the set.

Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry broke two of her ribs on the first day of filming her new movie "Bruised".

The actress stars as a disgraced MMA fighter in the film, who returns to fighting to redeem herself after the son she gave up as an infant re-enters her life unexpectedly.

The role required lots of physical work for Halle and, on the very first day of filming, she ended up with two cracked ribs. But she didn't let the injury halt production and insisted on continuing with the shoot.

"(It was) kind of a crazy injury," stunt coordinator Eric Brown told Entertainment Weekly of the incident. "But that was just her intensity… Halle's a special case. I've worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic."

It's not the first time Halle has broken her ribs - she also cracked some while shooting "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". And her experience after that was what encouraged her to keep going with the shoot on the set of "Bruised".

"I told the director about it (then), they told the insurance," she recalled of her "John Wick" injury. "We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal. On this (Bruised), because it was an independent movie, we didn't have a big budget. The director in me said, 'I didn't come this far and work this hard to go home.' "

"Bruised" is due for release on Netflix on 24 November (21).