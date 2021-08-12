 
 

Halle Berry Continued Filming New Movie Despite Cracking Her Ribs

Halle Berry Continued Filming New Movie Despite Cracking Her Ribs
Entertainment Weekly Magazine/James Macari
Movie

The 'Die Another Day' actress insisted on continuing to film her scenes for new movie 'Bruised' despite cracking two of her ribs on the first day on the set.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry broke two of her ribs on the first day of filming her new movie "Bruised".

The actress stars as a disgraced MMA fighter in the film, who returns to fighting to redeem herself after the son she gave up as an infant re-enters her life unexpectedly.

The role required lots of physical work for Halle and, on the very first day of filming, she ended up with two cracked ribs. But she didn't let the injury halt production and insisted on continuing with the shoot.

"(It was) kind of a crazy injury," stunt coordinator Eric Brown told Entertainment Weekly of the incident. "But that was just her intensity… Halle's a special case. I've worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic."

  See also...

It's not the first time Halle has broken her ribs - she also cracked some while shooting "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". And her experience after that was what encouraged her to keep going with the shoot on the set of "Bruised".

"I told the director about it (then), they told the insurance," she recalled of her "John Wick" injury. "We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal. On this (Bruised), because it was an independent movie, we didn't have a big budget. The director in me said, 'I didn't come this far and work this hard to go home.' "

"Bruised" is due for release on Netflix on 24 November (21).

You can share this post!

Alfred Hitchcock's Actress Daughter Patricia Dies at 93

Tisha Campbell Drops Expletive Following Scary Encounter With Bear at Grocery Store
Related Posts
Halle Berry's On-Screen Boyfriend in 'Bruised' Left Mesmerized by Her Directorial Debut

Halle Berry's On-Screen Boyfriend in 'Bruised' Left Mesmerized by Her Directorial Debut

Halle Berry Secures $20 Million Deal for Directorial Debut 'Bruised'

Halle Berry Secures $20 Million Deal for Directorial Debut 'Bruised'

Halle Berry Returns to 'Bruised' Set With Black Eye After On-Set Injury

Halle Berry Returns to 'Bruised' Set With Black Eye After On-Set Injury

Halle Berry Addresses 'Bruised' Set Injury: I Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way

Halle Berry Addresses 'Bruised' Set Injury: I Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way

Most Read
Joel Kinnaman Recalls Coming Close to Being Written Out of 'The Suicide Squad'
Movie

Joel Kinnaman Recalls Coming Close to Being Written Out of 'The Suicide Squad'

Eiza Gonzalez Honored to Bring Maria Felix's Story to the World Through New Biopic

Eiza Gonzalez Honored to Bring Maria Felix's Story to the World Through New Biopic

Bill Nighy Teams Up With Micheal Ward as Stars in Soccer Film 'The Beautiful Game'

Bill Nighy Teams Up With Micheal Ward as Stars in Soccer Film 'The Beautiful Game'

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Movie Sequel Confirmed by Brian May

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Movie Sequel Confirmed by Brian May

Bam Margera Files Lawsuit Against 'Jackass' Director and Co-Stars Following Dismissal

Bam Margera Files Lawsuit Against 'Jackass' Director and Co-Stars Following Dismissal

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Posts Record-Breaking Opening Despite Underwhelming Performance

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Posts Record-Breaking Opening Despite Underwhelming Performance

Pete Davidson Rents Out Movie Theater for Fans to Watch 'The Suicide Squad' for Free

Pete Davidson Rents Out Movie Theater for Fans to Watch 'The Suicide Squad' for Free

Barbra Streisand Says She'll Be Upset If Biopic Is Made While She's Still Alive

Barbra Streisand Says She'll Be Upset If Biopic Is Made While She's Still Alive

Nina West to Channel Edna Turnblad When 'Hairspray' Tour Kicks Off in November

Nina West to Channel Edna Turnblad When 'Hairspray' Tour Kicks Off in November

Halle Berry Finds It 'Surprising' to Experience 'Oscar Curse' After Her Historic 2002 Win

Halle Berry Finds It 'Surprising' to Experience 'Oscar Curse' After Her Historic 2002 Win

Rihanna Came Close to Having A Duet With Puppet in 'Annette', Director Unraveled

Rihanna Came Close to Having A Duet With Puppet in 'Annette', Director Unraveled

Johnny Depp to Be Saluted With Top Honor at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Johnny Depp to Be Saluted With Top Honor at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Stephen Lang Reduced to Tears by 'Beautiful Story' for Final 'Avatar' Movie

Stephen Lang Reduced to Tears by 'Beautiful Story' for Final 'Avatar' Movie