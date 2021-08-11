Kanye West Allegedly Steals Brand's Design for 'Donda' Merchandise

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Sharing its side of the story in a new video, an up-and-coming brand Infinity G8ds accuses the controversial rapper of stealing its design for his 'Donda' merchandise.

AceShowbiz - Amid preparation for his new album "Donda", Kanye West is hit with stealing allegations. An up-and-coming brand Infinity G8ds accused the eccentric rapper of stealing its design for his "Donda" merchandise.

The brand shared their side of the story in a video on social media including TikTok and Instagram. In the clip, the brand claimed that back on July 22, "Randy was invited to send to Kanye West a gift of his upcoming line @infintyg8ds." Two days later, they had a Facetime call with Kanye in which the latter praised them for the goods which featured similar logo in Kanye's merchandise for "Donda".

"I recorded this video of Randy on a FT call with Kanye West inviting him to Atlanta to meet with him. He loved the items, the materials, and the design!" the brand explained. They later drove 9 hours to Atlanta and brought more merchandise. The video also revealed that Kanye made them sign NDAs.

The brand later wrote in the footage, "Yesterday this was released as the official merch for Kanye's new album!!!! He invited him to meet with him and then stole his freaking design minus one element!!! The infinity sign! S**ts crazy! God always has the last say so though. And He doesn't play about his Soldiers."

"THE STORY BEHIND WHAT HAPPENED WITH #KANYEWEST STEALING OUR INFINITYGODS LOGO AND USING IT AT HIS #donda EVENT.. REPOST & SHARE TO SPREAD AWARENESS!" the brand wrote in the caption. "ITS STILL GLORY TO GOD #blogs #musicindustrynews."

In response to the story, many have expressed sympathy. "That's crazy but that's how they do it meet with you and steal your ideas," a user said. "So sorry that happened to you. Nobody deserves that," someone else added.

"I'm so sorry ): I all that hard work just for it to be stolen," another person wrote. Meanwhile, someone suggested, "Instagram can't do anything boo, sue him. Get your coins and trademark your design."

Kanye has yet to comment on the accusations.