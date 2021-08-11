 
 

Liam Payne Slammed by Aston Merrygold for Blaming One Direction for Mental Health Issues

Liam Payne Slammed by Aston Merrygold for Blaming One Direction for Mental Health Issues
WENN
Music

The 'Strip That Down' singer has been criticized by the JLS member after saying some of his time in one of the world's biggest boybands, One Direction, was 'toxic and difficult.'

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Aston Merrygold has blasted Liam Payne for blaming One Direction for his mental health issues.

Liam previously revealed he found some of his time in the world's biggest boyband "toxic and difficult" and he struggled with being "locked" up in hotel rooms while on tour, but JLS singer Aston insists the singer should have understood that fame comes with a price.

"You are your own boss," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "It's not that you were not allowed to do something. He was in the biggest band on the planet and there were thousands of people outside the hotel. So it was probably a safety thing."

  See also...

"It comes with the job. You sign away your privacy. I think you should expect everything, expect it all and say, 'This is what I want to work for.' If you don't want any of those things then you should not start it because it (the downside) does come and when it does come there are going to be bits that you don't like."

JLS and One Direction both found fame on U.K. TV show "The X Factor" and, according to Aston, being in a band is as much about business as it is about singing and performing.

"Not every single thing in life is black and white, there are going to be downsides of every job," he explained. "If you want to be an artist and go and sing you don't just have to sing, this is a business. It's the music industry. You can't just be a singer."

And he doesn't feel that JLS were ever pushed too hard, explaining, "We pushed. We pushed people as we wanted to do more. A lot of people clock off at 5 pm but I don't clock off at 5 pm. I am back on the job whenever I have to be."

You can share this post!

Jason Momoa Dedicates 'Aquaman 2' to Young Fan Who Died of Brain Cancer

Jamie Oliver's Wife: IVF Seems Like the Right Option After Multiple Miscarriages
Related Posts
Liam Payne Pleads With Maya Henry to Take Him Back

Liam Payne Pleads With Maya Henry to Take Him Back

Liam Payne Excited Over Comedy Short Based on AA Experiences With Russell Brand

Liam Payne Excited Over Comedy Short Based on AA Experiences With Russell Brand

Liam Payne Was Suicidal During Secret Battle With Addictions

Liam Payne Was Suicidal During Secret Battle With Addictions

Liam Payne Admits He's 'Not Been Very Good at Relationships' While Confirming Split From Maya Henry

Liam Payne Admits He's 'Not Been Very Good at Relationships' While Confirming Split From Maya Henry

Most Read
Kanye West Removes 'Nah Nah Nah' Ft. DaBaby From Streamers Amid Homophobic Rant Controversy
Music

Kanye West Removes 'Nah Nah Nah' Ft. DaBaby From Streamers Amid Homophobic Rant Controversy

Fred Durst Denies Wes Borland Has COVID Following Cancellation of Limp Bizkit Concerts

Fred Durst Denies Wes Borland Has COVID Following Cancellation of Limp Bizkit Concerts

Tanya Tucker Calls Off Some Tour Dates Following Hip Surgery

Tanya Tucker Calls Off Some Tour Dates Following Hip Surgery

Artist of the Week: Maneskin

Artist of the Week: Maneskin

Metallica's Music Video Scores Billion Views on YouTube

Metallica's Music Video Scores Billion Views on YouTube

Jimmy Cliff Insists He Hasn't Reached His Peak Yet as He's Back With New Single 'Human Touch'

Jimmy Cliff Insists He Hasn't Reached His Peak Yet as He's Back With New Single 'Human Touch'

Lizzo Announces Cardi B-Assisted New Track 'Rumors'

Lizzo Announces Cardi B-Assisted New Track 'Rumors'

Jonas Brothers Perform on Rooftop as Part of Olympic Games' Closing Ceremony

Jonas Brothers Perform on Rooftop as Part of Olympic Games' Closing Ceremony

Billie Eilish Scores Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish Scores Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Happier Than Ever'

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced to Cancel Four Shows After Guitarist Tested Positive for COVID-19

Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced to Cancel Four Shows After Guitarist Tested Positive for COVID-19

Tyler, the Creator: It's Fun Beating DJ Khaled on Chart After He Dissed My Music

Tyler, the Creator: It's Fun Beating DJ Khaled on Chart After He Dissed My Music

The Eagles and Jason Isbell Joins Acts Requiring Vaccination Proof at Comeback Concerts

The Eagles and Jason Isbell Joins Acts Requiring Vaccination Proof at Comeback Concerts