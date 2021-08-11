Jason Momoa Dedicates 'Aquaman 2' to Young Fan Who Died of Brain Cancer

Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Justice League' actor pays tribute to a young 'Aquaman' fan following his passing from brain cancer and decides to dedicate the upcoming sequel to the boy.

AceShowbiz - Actor Jason Momoa has paid tribute to an eight-year-old "Aquaman" fan who lost his battle with brain cancer.

The star, who played superhero Aquaman in the 2018 film of the same name, is honouring Danny Sheehan after he passed away over the weekend (06-08Aug21).

Danny was diagnosed in January, 2017 with an aggressive case of pineoblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, a cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid. In 2020, a video of his overjoyed reaction to receiving an action figure of his favourite DC Comics character for Christmas went viral on social media.

"Just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in piece," Jason wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (09Aug21) alongside a snap of a mural featuring his comic-book character and Danny dressed up in his own Aquaman outfit.

The mural was unveiled in June (21) in Sheehan's hometown of Marshfield, Massachusetts.

Momoa wrote that Sheehan "will live in my heart" and announced he is dedicating the second film, which is out in December, 2022, to the "lil angel."

The "Justice League" actor had previously surprised Danny by sending him a package of Aquaman collectibles.

"Danny was speechless - which for one so talkative, was a true testament to how surprised he was," said his mother Natalie Sheehan at the time. "My reaction was one of sheer delight, surprise, and gratitude... it was great to see him lively and excited."

Jason also made a FaceTime call to his young fan in November, 2020.