 
 

Jason Momoa Dedicates 'Aquaman 2' to Young Fan Who Died of Brain Cancer

Jason Momoa Dedicates 'Aquaman 2' to Young Fan Who Died of Brain Cancer
Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Justice League' actor pays tribute to a young 'Aquaman' fan following his passing from brain cancer and decides to dedicate the upcoming sequel to the boy.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Jason Momoa has paid tribute to an eight-year-old "Aquaman" fan who lost his battle with brain cancer.

The star, who played superhero Aquaman in the 2018 film of the same name, is honouring Danny Sheehan after he passed away over the weekend (06-08Aug21).

Danny was diagnosed in January, 2017 with an aggressive case of pineoblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, a cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid. In 2020, a video of his overjoyed reaction to receiving an action figure of his favourite DC Comics character for Christmas went viral on social media.

"Just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in piece," Jason wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (09Aug21) alongside a snap of a mural featuring his comic-book character and Danny dressed up in his own Aquaman outfit.

The mural was unveiled in June (21) in Sheehan's hometown of Marshfield, Massachusetts.

  See also...

Momoa wrote that Sheehan "will live in my heart" and announced he is dedicating the second film, which is out in December, 2022, to the "lil angel."

The "Justice League" actor had previously surprised Danny by sending him a package of Aquaman collectibles.

"Danny was speechless - which for one so talkative, was a true testament to how surprised he was," said his mother Natalie Sheehan at the time. "My reaction was one of sheer delight, surprise, and gratitude... it was great to see him lively and excited."

Jason also made a FaceTime call to his young fan in November, 2020.

You can share this post!

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Christina Applegate's Series 'Dead to Me' Halted Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram