Kanye West Allegedly Living in Another Stadium to Finish 'Donda'
Music

The 'Wash Us in the Blood' rapper previously showed his humble bedroom, which was set up in one of the locker rooms at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West may be bringing his talent to another stadium. As fans alike are eagerly anticipating his new album "Donda", the eccentric rapper is reportedly putting finishing touches on the record in another unlikely place.

The new information came from rising artist KayCyy Pluto, who along with Instagram personality Justin LaBoy, has been sharing updates on the progress of the album. On his Twitter page, KayCyy simply wrote, "We moving to another stadium," before swiftly deleting it.

KayCyy didn't offer detail as to where the specific location of Kanye's current residence could be. The Yeezy designer previously lived in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after holding the first listening party for his album there on July 22.

A representative for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium confirmed on July 26 that Kanye and his crew set up a temporary residence in one of the stadium's locker rooms, converting it in to a recording studio to finish the recording and mixing with Mike Dean.

On the next day, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian gave fans a look at his bedroom inside the Atlanta stadium. It only features one single bed, a flat-screen TV and a digital clock that were hanging on the walls as well as one small wardrobe with a few clothes.

The officials of the venue briefly changed its name to "DONDA Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium" on its official Twitter account in honor of the "Flashing Lights" rapper.

Kanye later held the second listening party for "Donda" at the same stadium on August 5, but once again postponed the album's release date from August 7 to August 13. The album has been available for pre-order on iTunes since August 5, revealing it to have 24 tracks including collaborations with Jay-Z, The Weeknd and Lil Baby among many others.

