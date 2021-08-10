 
 

The Kid LAROI Seen Out in Public Despite Saying He's Had COVID for a Week

The Kid LAROI Seen Out in Public Despite Saying He's Had COVID for a Week
Instagram
Celebrity

After the 'Without You' singer posted and deleted an announcement that he and his girlfriend Kat were quarantining together because of COVID, a picture surfaces of the two visiting a Bel-Air spa on Sunday.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI has confused everyone with a post and delete. The Australian singer announced on social media that he's had COVID for a week before quickly editing his post and retracting his statement.

When celebrating his song with Justin Bieber, "Stay", hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the 17-year-old star posted on Instagram a picture of the current top 10 of the chart. In the caption of the August 9 post, he thanked his fans for their support.

"WOAH. number f**king 1!!!" he screamed in excitement, "first of all, thank you to every single one of you mfs for streaming, buying and supporting the f*****k out of this record & thank you to my brother @justinbieber for being apart of this and going so hard for me constantly. this is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia."

He then revealed that he has not returned to Australia for a while because of COVID, which he said he currently has. "Growing up all I ever wanted to do was 'make it big' in America and show everyone what we have to offer. it's been a while since I've been back home because of COVID (which I currently have rn and have been locked in a room for the past 7 days)," he added, "but truuust me I been there in spirit lol."

"I wanna take this moment to give a shoutout to a couple of other upcoming Australian artists and put you all in tune - they're next!!!! @sadboysahxl @blessedtunes @onefour_official @youngnlipz. I LOVE YOU I LOVE I LOVE YOU ALL FAM AND AGAIN THANK YOU SO F**KIN MUCH. NONE OF WHAT I DO IS POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU!!!" so he concluded.

  See also...

The Kid LAROI's Instagram Post

The Kid LAROI announced he's had COVID in the original caption of his Instagram post.

Kid LAROI later edited the caption to remove the part where he said he's had COVID for the past 7 days. He then returned with a livestream in which he declared that he is now COVID free.

"I have COVID right now and Kat [Kid LAROI's girlfriend] has got COVID, too," he first said in the video. "Wait, I'm COVID free," he updated his fans in the same live session while excitedly jumping from his seat. A woman was heard saying, "Yay! Oh my God, congratulation!"

While it's unclear how the teen learned the change of his COVID status in such a short time, a picture has surfaced of him and his girlfriend Katarina Deme out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 8. In the image, the two masked up while visiting a Bel-Air spa.

You can share this post!

Alexandra Burke Subjected to Skin Bleaching Suggestion After 'The X Factor U.K.' Win

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family
Related Posts
The Kid LAROI's 'F**k Love' Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Kid LAROI's 'F**k Love' Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber Beg Lovers to Stay in New Music Video

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber Beg Lovers to Stay in New Music Video

The Kid LAROI and Miley Cyrus Singing Under Translucent Tree in 'Without You' Music Video

The Kid LAROI and Miley Cyrus Singing Under Translucent Tree in 'Without You' Music Video

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Brooks Laich Caught Kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Over a Year After Julianne Hough Split

Brooks Laich Caught Kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Over a Year After Julianne Hough Split

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

Sandra Lee Dating Ben Youcef After Andrew Cuomo Split

Sandra Lee Dating Ben Youcef After Andrew Cuomo Split

Beyonce Flaunts Bare Butt in New Ivy Park x Adidas Ad for Its Rodeo Collection

Beyonce Flaunts Bare Butt in New Ivy Park x Adidas Ad for Its Rodeo Collection