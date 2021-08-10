The Kid LAROI Seen Out in Public Despite Saying He's Had COVID for a Week

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI has confused everyone with a post and delete. The Australian singer announced on social media that he's had COVID for a week before quickly editing his post and retracting his statement.
When celebrating his song with Justin Bieber, "Stay", hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the 17-year-old star posted on Instagram a picture of the current top 10 of the chart. In the caption of the August 9 post, he thanked his fans for their support.
"WOAH. number f**king 1!!!" he screamed in excitement, "first of all, thank you to every single one of you mfs for streaming, buying and supporting the f*****k out of this record & thank you to my brother @justinbieber for being apart of this and going so hard for me constantly. this is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia."
He then revealed that he has not returned to Australia for a while because of COVID, which he said he currently has. "Growing up all I ever wanted to do was 'make it big' in America and show everyone what we have to offer. it's been a while since I've been back home because of COVID (which I currently have rn and have been locked in a room for the past 7 days)," he added, "but truuust me I been there in spirit lol."
"I wanna take this moment to give a shoutout to a couple of other upcoming Australian artists and put you all in tune - they're next!!!! @sadboysahxl @blessedtunes @onefour_official @youngnlipz. I LOVE YOU I LOVE I LOVE YOU ALL FAM AND AGAIN THANK YOU SO F**KIN MUCH. NONE OF WHAT I DO IS POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU!!!" so he concluded.
Kid LAROI later edited the caption to remove the part where he said he's had COVID for the past 7 days. He then returned with a livestream in which he declared that he is now COVID free.
"I have COVID right now and Kat [Kid LAROI's girlfriend] has got COVID, too," he first said in the video. "Wait, I'm COVID free," he updated his fans in the same live session while excitedly jumping from his seat. A woman was heard saying, "Yay! Oh my God, congratulation!"
While it's unclear how the teen learned the change of his COVID status in such a short time, a picture has surfaced of him and his girlfriend Katarina Deme out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 8. In the image, the two masked up while visiting a Bel-Air spa.