The Kid LAROI Seen Out in Public Despite Saying He's Had COVID for a Week

After the 'Without You' singer posted and deleted an announcement that he and his girlfriend Kat were quarantining together because of COVID, a picture surfaces of the two visiting a Bel-Air spa on Sunday.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI has confused everyone with a post and delete. The Australian singer announced on social media that he's had COVID for a week before quickly editing his post and retracting his statement.

When celebrating his song with Justin Bieber, "Stay", hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the 17-year-old star posted on Instagram a picture of the current top 10 of the chart. In the caption of the August 9 post, he thanked his fans for their support.

"WOAH. number f**king 1!!!" he screamed in excitement, "first of all, thank you to every single one of you mfs for streaming, buying and supporting the f*****k out of this record & thank you to my brother @justinbieber for being apart of this and going so hard for me constantly. this is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia."

He then revealed that he has not returned to Australia for a while because of COVID, which he said he currently has. "Growing up all I ever wanted to do was 'make it big' in America and show everyone what we have to offer. it's been a while since I've been back home because of COVID (which I currently have rn and have been locked in a room for the past 7 days)," he added, "but truuust me I been there in spirit lol."

"I wanna take this moment to give a shoutout to a couple of other upcoming Australian artists and put you all in tune - they're next!!!! @sadboysahxl @blessedtunes @onefour_official @youngnlipz. I LOVE YOU I LOVE I LOVE YOU ALL FAM AND AGAIN THANK YOU SO F**KIN MUCH. NONE OF WHAT I DO IS POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU!!!" so he concluded.

The Kid LAROI announced he's had COVID in the original caption of his Instagram post.

Kid LAROI later edited the caption to remove the part where he said he's had COVID for the past 7 days. He then returned with a livestream in which he declared that he is now COVID free.

"I have COVID right now and Kat [Kid LAROI's girlfriend] has got COVID, too," he first said in the video. "Wait, I'm COVID free," he updated his fans in the same live session while excitedly jumping from his seat. A woman was heard saying, "Yay! Oh my God, congratulation!"

While it's unclear how the teen learned the change of his COVID status in such a short time, a picture has surfaced of him and his girlfriend Katarina Deme out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 8. In the image, the two masked up while visiting a Bel-Air spa.