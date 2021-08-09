DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

Less than a week after posting the second apology in which he acknowledged 'the hurtful and triggering comments' he made at Rolling Loud festival, the rapper removes the statement from his page.

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has removed an apology for his homophobic rant on Instagram. Less than a week after posting the lengthy mea culpa for his offensive remarks at the Rolling Loud festival, he has apparently deleted the statement from his page.

In the now-deleted statement posted on August 2, he said, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

The rapper was also grateful for those who reached out to him and educated him about the matter. "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources," he added. "That's what I needed and it was received."

It was his second statement on his controversial remarks after he posted on Twitter on July 27, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies." The 29-year-old rapper added, "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

DaBaby upset people after telling the crowd at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on July 25, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

The "Rockstar" hitmaker has since been removed as a headliner from upcoming shows, including Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, iHeartRadio, Lollapalooza and U.K.'s Parklife festivals.