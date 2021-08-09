 
 

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram
Instagram
Celebrity

Less than a week after posting the second apology in which he acknowledged 'the hurtful and triggering comments' he made at Rolling Loud festival, the rapper removes the statement from his page.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has removed an apology for his homophobic rant on Instagram. Less than a week after posting the lengthy mea culpa for his offensive remarks at the Rolling Loud festival, he has apparently deleted the statement from his page.

In the now-deleted statement posted on August 2, he said, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

The rapper was also grateful for those who reached out to him and educated him about the matter. "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources," he added. "That's what I needed and it was received."

  See also...

It was his second statement on his controversial remarks after he posted on Twitter on July 27, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies." The 29-year-old rapper added, "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

DaBaby upset people after telling the crowd at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on July 25, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

The "Rockstar" hitmaker has since been removed as a headliner from upcoming shows, including Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, iHeartRadio, Lollapalooza and U.K.'s Parklife festivals.

You can share this post!

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Related Posts
DaBaby Receives Open Letter From 11 LGBTQIA+ Organizations Following Homophobic Comments

DaBaby Receives Open Letter From 11 LGBTQIA+ Organizations Following Homophobic Comments

DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy

DaBaby Dropped From Austin City Limits and iHeartRadio Festivals After Homophobic Rant

DaBaby Dropped From Austin City Limits and iHeartRadio Festivals After Homophobic Rant

Most Read
Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream
Celebrity

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants