Barbra Streisand Says She'll Be Upset If Biopic Is Made While She's Still Alive

The 'Evergreen' singer refuses to have her career and life story brought into the big screen while she's still alive because she'd be 'upset' if Hollywood gets the facts wrong.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Barbra Streisand doesn't want her life story told on film until she's dead, because she couldn't bear to watch filmmakers get the facts wrong.

The legend - one of only a few members of the EGOT "club" because she has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards - is currently writing her autobiography and insists she'd be "upset" to see her life depicted on the big screen, while she's still alive anyway.

Asked on the "Just for Variety" podcast if she'd consider approving "a scripted feature along the lines of Elton John's Rocketman or Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody," the star said, "After I'm gone. Not while I'm alive. No, no, no, no, no, no."

"I'd just say, listen to the truth in my book and portray me truthfully, but not while I'm here. I get upset when something's false or something's a lie."

"That's why I wrote the (2018) song, Don't Lie to Me. I couldn't help making a video. I probably really lost a lot of people, a lot of fans doing that. But you have to face the truth. I have to face my own truth... That's who I am. I just believe in the power of the truth."

Barbra previously revealed she has spent the past eight years handwriting her memoir because she never learned how to type.

"When I started writing, which is many years ago, I wrote in longhand because I never learned how to type. Because my mother wanted me to become a secretary and type when I was in high school, and I only wanted to be an actress. So, I let my nails grow. So I could never type. And now, believe me, I wish I knew how to type."

"Now I talk into my QuickVoice app and then I send it to somebody to type. I'm better at remembering all those years ago. I can tell you what I wore, (and) I could tell you probably what I ate...," she quipped.