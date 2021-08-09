 
 

Devastated Sophia Bush Remembers Late Markie Post in Sweet Tribute

Devastated Sophia Bush Remembers Late Markie Post in Sweet Tribute
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'One Tree Hill' star turns to social media to share her grief upon learning about the passing of the actress playing her mother on 'Chicago P.D.' after four-year battle with cancer.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Sophia Bush is "devastated" after "Night Court" star Markie Post, who played her mother on U.S. TV series "Chicago P.D.", lost her battle with cancer.

Post passed away on Saturday, August 7, aged 70, after fighting the disease for nearly four years.

Now the former "One Tree Hill" star has taken to Instagram to share her grief at the loss of her pal.

"My sweet sweet Markie... I don't have the words. Devastated comes to mind. Crushed. Heartbroken," Sophia wrote in an emotional post on Sunday. "This woman. This ray of sunshine. Pure light. And goodness."

  See also...

"Markie Post was a TV icon. Bold. Funny. Always in on the joke, usually before the rest of the room. Always holding a deeper perspective on a character's reality than what was on the page."

"I loved her on 'Night Court'. I blushed when she came to 'Chicago [P.D.]' To play MY onscreen mom!?... When she called me an 'uncommon woman' I melted. Markie was the kind of set momma who made you feel invincible and gave you permission to be vulnerable and tender. I'll never forget that mystical power. That rare duality."

"I will forever curse the missed opportunity of that reunion dinner we hadn't had just yet. Hug the people you love. Don't say 'we'll do it soon, honey.' Don't wait until everyone is 'back in town and it's easy.' Do it now. Make the trek. Don't miss your moments."

Bush also thanked her small screen mother's real-life husband and children, "To her family? Michael. Kate. Daisy. The ones she lit UP when she spoke of? The ones who put a twinkle and a sparkle in her eye? Man oh man she loved you. Man oh man am I sorry to see her go. How grateful I am that you shared her with me. That I got to borrow her and her boundless heart. Thank you, forever."

You can share this post!

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Movie Sequel Confirmed by Brian May

Phoebe Dynevor Believes Her Parents Understand Her 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes More Than Most
Related Posts
Sophia Bush Announces Partnership to Expand the Reach of Her Podcast Show

Sophia Bush Announces Partnership to Expand the Reach of Her Podcast Show

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Slam NC Professor After He Compares Governor to Slave Master

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Slam NC Professor After He Compares Governor to Slave Master

Sophia Bush Shows No Fear for Speaking Out About 'Abusive Behavior' on Sets

Sophia Bush Shows No Fear for Speaking Out About 'Abusive Behavior' on Sets

Sophia Bush on Quitting 'Chicago P.D.': I Was Programmed to Be a Work Horse

Sophia Bush on Quitting 'Chicago P.D.': I Was Programmed to Be a Work Horse

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation