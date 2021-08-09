Devastated Sophia Bush Remembers Late Markie Post in Sweet Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'One Tree Hill' star turns to social media to share her grief upon learning about the passing of the actress playing her mother on 'Chicago P.D.' after four-year battle with cancer.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Sophia Bush is "devastated" after "Night Court" star Markie Post, who played her mother on U.S. TV series "Chicago P.D.", lost her battle with cancer.

Post passed away on Saturday, August 7, aged 70, after fighting the disease for nearly four years.

Now the former "One Tree Hill" star has taken to Instagram to share her grief at the loss of her pal.

"My sweet sweet Markie... I don't have the words. Devastated comes to mind. Crushed. Heartbroken," Sophia wrote in an emotional post on Sunday. "This woman. This ray of sunshine. Pure light. And goodness."

"Markie Post was a TV icon. Bold. Funny. Always in on the joke, usually before the rest of the room. Always holding a deeper perspective on a character's reality than what was on the page."

"I loved her on 'Night Court'. I blushed when she came to 'Chicago [P.D.]' To play MY onscreen mom!?... When she called me an 'uncommon woman' I melted. Markie was the kind of set momma who made you feel invincible and gave you permission to be vulnerable and tender. I'll never forget that mystical power. That rare duality."

"I will forever curse the missed opportunity of that reunion dinner we hadn't had just yet. Hug the people you love. Don't say 'we'll do it soon, honey.' Don't wait until everyone is 'back in town and it's easy.' Do it now. Make the trek. Don't miss your moments."

Bush also thanked her small screen mother's real-life husband and children, "To her family? Michael. Kate. Daisy. The ones she lit UP when she spoke of? The ones who put a twinkle and a sparkle in her eye? Man oh man she loved you. Man oh man am I sorry to see her go. How grateful I am that you shared her with me. That I got to borrow her and her boundless heart. Thank you, forever."