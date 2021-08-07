LeBron James Developing Basketball Drama Movie for Netflix

Instagram Movie

The Los Angeles Lakers player serves as one of the producers for a new movie called 'Rez Ball' which is based on a novel titled 'Canyon Dreams' for the streaming giant.

AceShowbiz - LeBron James will produce the basketball drama "Rez Ball" for Netflix.

The Los Angeles Lakers player will feature behind the camera on the new movie, which centres on a Native American basketball team and is based on Michael Powell's novel "Canyon Dreams".

The story follows the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team from New Mexico that is forced to band together after losing their best player as they try and keep their quest to win the state championship alive.

Veteran TV director Sydney Freeland will direct from a script she has written with Sterlin Harjo, who has worked with Taika Waititi on the upcoming comedy series "Reservation Dogs".

The movie explores the world of "reservation basketball," which has a lightning-quick pace that is said to have influenced top National Basketball Association (NBA) teams throughout the years.

Production on the film will take place in New Mexico and filming will be conducted on locations with the permission and support of local sovereign tribal nations.

LeBron and Maverick Carter are producing the flick for their SpringHill Company banner along with Wise Entertainment's Mauricio and Kate Mara.

LeBron James himself starred in new movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy" this year. He's joined by Don Cheadle while Zendaya Coleman was among the voice cast.

A follow-up to 1996's sports comedy movie fronted by Michael Jordan, the film released in July has grossed over $122 million worldwide.