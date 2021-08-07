 
 

Iggy Azalea: Britney Is the Only Superstar Who Let Me Take Charge of Out Duet

The 'Fancy' femcee is keen to support Britney Spears because she's forever grateful to the Southern Belle for putting her faith in her with their collaboration 'Pretty Girls'.

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea decided to speak out in support of Britney Spears because of the "opportunity" the singer gave her when they worked together.

The pair teamed up on 2015 song "Pretty Girls" and Iggy became one of the numerous stars backing Britney in her battle to end her father Jamie's conservatorship of her.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her reasons for supporting Britney, Iggy explained the "Toxic" star was always kind and helpful to her and that's something she remains incredibly appreciative of.

"It's not about her dad. It's about Britney," she said. "I don't feel an allegiance to Britney Spears' father. I grew up watching her and I idolized her and I still do, and she's a really kind, lovely person."

"Beyond the fact that we collaborated together, she put her faith in me to produce that music video for her and develop the cover art and all these other things."

"She's the only artist that ever really gave me the opportunity. I get a lot of compliments from artists saying, 'Oh, I love your stuff so much,' but none of them ever tried to hire me and let me have reign on that kind of thing. She did, and she's a superstar."

Iggy added, "I love her so much, and I just want what everybody wants of her - just for her to be happy. Hearing her speak out and share her unhappiness, I just felt that me having firsthand perspective about what was going on and stuff, I wanted to just say my piece, that I support her and I think she deserves that."

Iggy's interview came as Britney's legal team requested a hearing into the conservatorship be brought forward to this month (Aug21) from September in order to help improve the singer's mental health.

