Kanye West Gets Spiky When Hanging Out With Lil Yachty Ahead of 'Donda' Listening Party
In a photo shared by the 'Hit Bout It' rapper on social media, the 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker can be seen striking a pose while wearing a full black ensemble that also covers his face.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West covered his face and wore a spiky black outfit in a new snap shared by pal Lil Yachty.

The "Hit Bout It" rapper paid Kanye a visit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where the star has been staying while tinkering with his upcoming album "Donda", ahead of a second listening party, due to take place at the venue on Thursday, August 5.

West sports a full body black ensemble, completely covering his face and with spikes all over his body, in Lil Yachty's odd photo, which he captioned simply, "Kanye West - Good Morning", making no reference to the weird look.

Fans have been watching a livestream, titled Watch Kanye finishing "Donda" in Atlanta, on Apple Music ahead of Thursday's latest preview event, but the feed has no audio. "Donda" is scheduled for release on Friday, August 6.

The "Jesus Walks" star broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record with 3.3 million viewers for his first listening party on July 22, the day before the album's original release date.

Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Mike Dean and Fivio Foreign are among the music stars to drop in on Kanye, who is amid divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, while he worked out of a tiny room in the sports arena, according to Complex.

The second listening party for "Donda" was reported to have had more than a half of its tickets being sold out in just one hour. With Demna Gvasalia overseeing its creative direction, the bash took place at the same 71,000-seat venue the 44-year-old hosted the album's first listening party.

