 
 

Camila Cabello Grateful for Support After Showing Her 'Cellulite, Stretch Marks and Fat'

Camila Cabello Grateful for Support After Showing Her 'Cellulite, Stretch Marks and Fat'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Havana' hitmaker really appreciates the love and support she received online, feeling 'liberated' to be herself after embracing 'curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat.'

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello felt "liberated to be" herself thanks to the response she received to her untucked tummy video.

The 24-year-old Havana singer earned praise from fans worldwide when she posted the clip on Instagram last month (Jul21), as she explained that she'd gone for a run in a top which didn't tuck into her trousers - leaving her mid-section exposed.

"I wasn't tucking it in - 'cause I was running and existing, like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time," she said in the video. "And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself, being at war with your body is so last season."

"I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat, and we got to own that, baby."

  See also...

The video quickly went viral, and Camila opened up about the response she'd received to the clip during an interview on Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" on Tuesday (03Aug21).

When host Jackie 'O' Henderson praised her for "setting a great example for young girls," Camila replied, "It really means a lot, especially feeling like women support back."

"There are people that came up to me at the airport like, 'I love your video about body positivity.' It just made me feel like women were resonating with that, and also supporting me and standing up for me in that way."

"It made me feel liberated to be myself."

You can share this post!

R. Kelly Runs Out of Money, Can't Afford to Pay for Court Transcripts Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

Kendall Jenner Fires Back After She's Sued for Missing Photo Shoot
Related Posts
Camila Cabello Defends 'Black Face' Dancer: He's Supposed to Be White Man With Bad Fake Tan

Camila Cabello Defends 'Black Face' Dancer: He's Supposed to Be White Man With Bad Fake Tan

Camila Cabello Credits Covid-19 Lockdown for Allowing Her to Reconnect With Her Family

Camila Cabello Credits Covid-19 Lockdown for Allowing Her to Reconnect With Her Family

Camila Cabello 'Grateful' for Her 'Stretch Marks and Fat' When Slamming Body Shamers

Camila Cabello 'Grateful' for Her 'Stretch Marks and Fat' When Slamming Body Shamers

Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan Call for Solidarity Amid Protests in Cuba

Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan Call for Solidarity Amid Protests in Cuba

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant