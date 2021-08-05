Camila Cabello Grateful for Support After Showing Her 'Cellulite, Stretch Marks and Fat'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Havana' hitmaker really appreciates the love and support she received online, feeling 'liberated' to be herself after embracing 'curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat.'

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello felt "liberated to be" herself thanks to the response she received to her untucked tummy video.

The 24-year-old Havana singer earned praise from fans worldwide when she posted the clip on Instagram last month (Jul21), as she explained that she'd gone for a run in a top which didn't tuck into her trousers - leaving her mid-section exposed.

"I wasn't tucking it in - 'cause I was running and existing, like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time," she said in the video. "And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself, being at war with your body is so last season."

"I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat, and we got to own that, baby."

The video quickly went viral, and Camila opened up about the response she'd received to the clip during an interview on Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" on Tuesday (03Aug21).

When host Jackie 'O' Henderson praised her for "setting a great example for young girls," Camila replied, "It really means a lot, especially feeling like women support back."

"There are people that came up to me at the airport like, 'I love your video about body positivity.' It just made me feel like women were resonating with that, and also supporting me and standing up for me in that way."

"It made me feel liberated to be myself."