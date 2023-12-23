 

Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Apple TV+
Movie

The leading actress of Martin Scorsese's newest movie remembers meeting her character Mollie Burkhart's native American family before kicking off the production.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lily Gladstone was keen to honour Mollie Burkhart's family with her performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon". The 37-year-old actress portrays Mollie, an Osage woman, in Martin Scorsese's epic and explained how she placed lots of value on the opinion of her character's granddaughter Margie.

"The person whose opinion I valued most at the end of the day was always going to be Margie Burkhart, who was Mollie's granddaughter and Cowboy's daughter. Margie had never met her grandmother - Mollie passed away in 1936 - but she had pieced together her sense of who Mollie would've been from little stories from her dad, but not many," Lily told Deadline.

  Editors' Pick

"So, when we were meeting with Margie, I knew that she wasn't going to hand me a list of, 'This is Mollie and how to play her.' There was no blueprint, but where you find that is the legacy they leave within their family. So, there's a lot of small gestures that came from that meeting. The way Margie just is around people. A lot of that went into Mollie."

Lily has earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work in the movie and reflected on getting to meet Margie's family at the picture's Osage premiere. She recalled, "I got to see her in person at our Osage premiere. And she talked about how she was amazed that we had done it, we accomplished it."

"She just embraced me so tightly. She introduced me to her grandchildren, so Mollie's great-great-grandchildren. I remember the youngest one that I met. I could see Mollie's face just so perfectly, and for a second the way it felt like I was able to look at her, it was like she was meeting her grandma. It's like the way she met her grandma was through this film."

You can share this post!

You might also like

John Schneider Learns to 'Carry' His Grief Ahead of 'Rough' Christmas After Wife's Death

Amanda Bynes Calls Off Her Podcast to Focus on Training to Be Manicurist
Related Posts
'Killers of the Flower Moon' Bags Top Honors at National Board of Review Awards 2023

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Bags Top Honors at National Board of Review Awards 2023

Martin Scorsese Insists Brendan Fraser Was 'Perfect' in 'Flower Moon' Despite Criticisms

Martin Scorsese Insists Brendan Fraser Was 'Perfect' in 'Flower Moon' Despite Criticisms

Joe Russo Slammed for Mocking Martin Scorsese Over 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Box Office Numbers

Joe Russo Slammed for Mocking Martin Scorsese Over 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Box Office Numbers

Alexander Payne Slams 'Damn Long' Movies After Martin Scorsese Defends 'Flower Moon' Lengthy Runtime

Alexander Payne Slams 'Damn Long' Movies After Martin Scorsese Defends 'Flower Moon' Lengthy Runtime

Latest News
Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance
  • Dec 23, 2023

Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance

Brad Pitt Is 'More at Ease' and 'Comfortable' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon
  • Dec 23, 2023

Brad Pitt Is 'More at Ease' and 'Comfortable' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Amanda Bynes Calls Off Her Podcast to Focus on Training to Be Manicurist
  • Dec 23, 2023

Amanda Bynes Calls Off Her Podcast to Focus on Training to Be Manicurist

Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Lily Gladstone Determined to Honor Osage Family With 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Lisa Hochstein Accuses Estranged Husband Lenny of Painting Her as 'Worst Mother'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Lisa Hochstein Accuses Estranged Husband Lenny of Painting Her as 'Worst Mother'

John Schneider Learns to 'Carry' His Grief Ahead of 'Rough' Christmas After Wife's Death
  • Dec 22, 2023

John Schneider Learns to 'Carry' His Grief Ahead of 'Rough' Christmas After Wife's Death

Most Read
Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood
Movie

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood

Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union Support Taraji P. Henson's Claims of Unfair Payment in Hollywood

Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union Support Taraji P. Henson's Claims of Unfair Payment in Hollywood

Rachel McAdams Says She Would've Done 'Mean Girls' Reunion in Walmart Ad Had She Known This

Rachel McAdams Says She Would've Done 'Mean Girls' Reunion in Walmart Ad Had She Known This

Zack Snyder Is Done Making Superhero Movies

Zack Snyder Is Done Making Superhero Movies

Rachel McAdams Dishes on Why She 'Wasn't That Excited' About 'Mean Girls' Reunion

Rachel McAdams Dishes on Why She 'Wasn't That Excited' About 'Mean Girls' Reunion

Christopher Briney Initially Turned Down 'Mean Girls'

Christopher Briney Initially Turned Down 'Mean Girls'

Penelope Cruz Announced as Special Honoree at Palm Springs Film Fest 2024

Penelope Cruz Announced as Special Honoree at Palm Springs Film Fest 2024

Bradley Cooper Forced to Leave 'Maestro' Press Conference Due to Daughter's Emergency

Bradley Cooper Forced to Leave 'Maestro' Press Conference Due to Daughter's Emergency

Zac Efron Banned From Doing This on Set of 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron Banned From Doing This on Set of 'The Iron Claw'