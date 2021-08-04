Jason Momoa Feels 'Icky' by Question About 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

HBO TV

The Khal Drogo depicter slams his interviewer as he didn't appreciate 'icky' question about the violent scene his character depicted on the HBO hit drama series.

Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa took aim at a reporter who asked him an "icky" question about "Game of Thrones" during a recent interview.

The "Aquaman" star was speaking to The New York Times about his career, and was asked if he has any regrets over the infamous scene in the TV show where his character Khal Drogo rapes Emilia Clarke's Daenerys on their wedding night.

"Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style," Jason initially said. "You're playing someone that's like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it's not a nice thing, and it's what that character was. It's not my job to go, 'Would I not do it?' I've never really been questioned about 'Do you regret playing a role?' We'll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again."

But once the interview was over, Jason took the opportunity to tell the journalist he didn't appreciate the "Game of Thrones" question.

"When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what's happening with my character and would I do it again," he said. "I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky - putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that. We're not really allowed to do anything."

"There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don't get to come in and be like, 'I'm not going do that because this isn't kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens. So it's a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that."