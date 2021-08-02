Ashley Judd Announces She's Walking Again With Hiking Video Nearly 6 Months After Shattering Her Leg

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

In the note accompanying her post, the 'A Dog's Way Home' actress shares that though her leg 'will never be the same' after suffering 'catastrophic injuries' during her trip in Congo rainforest, she will 'have a fabulous life ahead.'

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Judd is sharing a major update on her leg injury. Announcing that she is walking again nearly six months after shattering her leg, the "A Dog's Way Home" actress shared a video of her hiking Swiss National Park on her social media page.

On Sunday, August 1, the 53-year-old actress took to her Instagram feeds to reveal that she could walk again. "Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark," the "High Crimes" star wrote in her caption alongside a series of videos and photos documenting her progress.

Ashley went on to detail how she felt about walking again, "Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully." She added, "I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God's fecund earth for hours."

Elsewhere in her lengthy note, Ashley thanked people who helped her during her recovery. "I have so many people to thank for helping to make my recovery possible," the "Divergent" actress said. "Many I have previously acknowledged, such as Dr Phil Kregor, the trauma orthopedic surgeon. He, in consultation with Dr Susan Mackinnon & Dr Scott Levin, made a very gutsy decision to decompress my deeply damaged peroneal nerve."

"The video of my foot moving is unheard of. We expected my foot - if ever - to begin to move in one year," Ashley further elaborated. "In four months to the day, she went blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!"

In her post, Ashley went on to highlight that her leg "will never be the same." The actress noted, "She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead."

Ashley concluded her message by expressing her gratitude to her fans and followers for their continuous prayers. "Many of you have been praying for me, and sending me notes. Thank you. I have felt you. I have especially been held by family and my partner. Peace be with you," she wrote.

In February, Ashley divulged that she was hospitalized in South Africa after she suffered "catastrophic injuries" during her conservation trip in Congo rainforest. She detailed that it took 55 hours for the locals to finally rescue her.