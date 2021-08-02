 
 

The Kid LAROI's 'F**k Love' Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Music

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo's former No. 1 'Sour' rises one rang in this week's Billboard 200 chart, climbing from No. 3 to No. 2 after earning 69,000 equivalent album units.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI jumps high to the top of Billboard 200 Albums Chart. A little over a year after he released "F**k Love", it soars high from No. 26 to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart as it earns 85,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 29, according to MRC Data.

The surge thanks to multiple reissues that added additional tracks to the project. The album, which was originally released on July 24, 2020, was reissued a third and fourth time this July 23 and July 27 with additional seven and six tracks, respectively. Of the number, SEA units comprise nearly 82,000. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 2,000 with TEA units comprise being just under 2,000 units.

Back to the chart, Olivia Rodrigo's former No. 1 "Sour" rises one rang from No. 3 to No. 2 after earning 69,000 equivalent album units. Trailing behind is Doja Cat's "Planet Her" that occupies No. 4 with 57,000 units. Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" ascends from No. 5 to No. 4 with 44,000 units earned.

  See also...

At No. 5 is Pop Smoke's "Faith" which falls from No. 1 to No. 5 with 38,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Lil Baby and Lil Durk's former chart-topper "The Voice of the Heroes" is stationary at No. 6 with 32,000 units.

As for rapper EST Gee scores his first Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with "Bigger Than Life or Death". The set jumps from No. 65 to No. 7 in its second chart week, earning 30,000 equivalent album units. Polo G's "Hall of Fame", meanwhile, falls from No. 7 to No. 8 with just over 29,000 equivalent album units.

Making a high jump this week is Taylor Swift's chart-topping "Folklore". The album bounces back to the Top 10, climbing up from No. 56 to No. 9 with 29,000 units, after the album's wide release on vinyl LP on July 22. Rounding out the chart is Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" which falls from No. 8 to No. 10 with 28,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "F**K Love" - The Kid LAROI (84,000 units)
  2. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (69,000 units)
  3. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (57,000 units)
  4. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (44,000 units)
  5. "Faith" - Pop Smoke (38,000 units)
  6. "The Voice of the Heroes" - Lil Baby and Lil Durk (32,000 units)
  7. "Bigger Than Life or Death" - EST Gee (30,000 units)
  8. "Hall of Fame" - Polo G (just over 29,000 units)
  9. "Folklore" - Taylor Swift (29,000 units)
  10. "Future Nostalgia" - Dua Lipa (28,000 units)

