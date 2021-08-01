Billie Eilish Opens Up on Her 'Terrible Relationship' With Her Body

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bury a Friend' singer discusses her struggle with body image, saying she tries to 'disassociate' ideas about her body whenever she performs on stage.

Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is "obviously not happy" with her body.

The "Everything I've Wanted" hitmaker admits she isn't happy in her own skin - but she doesn't know many people who are so she accepts that it is how it is.

Speaking about body image, she said, "I see people online, looking like I've never looked. And immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?' "

"I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake."

"Yet I still see it and go, 'Oh God, that makes me feel really bad.' And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life … I'm obviously not happy with my body but who is?"

Billie tries to "disassociate" ideas about her body when she's on stage.

She added to The Guardian newspaper, "When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body. Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything - they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like I don't even know what."

"I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate."

"Then you get a paparazzi picture taken when you were running to the door and had just put anything on, and didn't know the picture's being taken, and you just look how you look, and everyone's like, 'Fat!' "