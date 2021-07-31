'Bachelorette' Star Katie Thurston Blasts Haters for Criticizing Her Steamy Lingerie Photo

Instagram Celebrity

Clapping back at online trolls who give her negative remarks on her 'sexy' picture, the season 25 star of 'The Bachelor' declares that 'women can love and embrace their bodies however they'd like.'

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katie Thurston apparently has had enough with people's harsh comments about her appearance. Shortly after many social media users criticized her steamy lingerie photo, the season 17 star of "The Bachelorette" shut them down.

On Thursday, July 29, the 30-year-old star turned to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself lounging across a bed in black lingerie. In her caption, she simply wrote a single black heart emoji. While hundreds of users flooded her post with positive remarks, she also received some negative comments.

"Someone did not find a husband," one person wrote in the comment section, to which Katie replied, "Correct. There typically isn't a wedding at the end." Another critic asked the season 25 star of "The Bachelor", "Why are you dressed like this??? Aren't you supposed to be a respectable bachelorette a week away from a public proposal?" The reality star responded to the question, "I am me," pointing out, "No one owns me."

When another commenter told her to "save that for the bedroom" because "young girls look up to" her, Katie clapped back, stating, "Pretend I'm in a bikini on a sandy beach. It's the same thing." She then came up with a body positivity message, adding, "Women can love and embrace their bodies however they'd like. Not be ashamed of them."

Elsewhere in her comment section, one follower left a note that read, "Sexy but I just feel this isn't you." Katie replied, "Would you feel better if this was a bikini and I was laying in the sand? Because it's no different."

After being criticized by another fan, the follower later insisted that they had no intentions to say "anything not nice." The said person explained, "I'm not saying anything not nice! I think @thekatiethurston is amazing. As a bachelorette I really do!!! All I'm saying is I don't feel this picture is her personally." The commenter concluded, "Not sure why I'm getting so much hate for it.. I don't dislike the picture nor do I dislike Katie. I just don't feel like it's [100 emoji] her.. that's all!"