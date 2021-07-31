'The Crown' Reveals First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix TV

The Dolores Umbridge of 'Harry Potter' film series will portray the Queen throughout the 1990s and to 2003 in upcoming season 5 of the hit Netflix royal series.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Queen has arrived! "The Crown" has finally treated fans to the first look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and penultimate season of the hit Netflix series.

In a picture that was released on Friday, July 30, Imelda's the Queen is seen donning a yellow outfit with a bow tie around the neck. Sporting short permed hair, the royal completes her style with a black handbag and a gold watch.

The "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" actress takes over the role from Grammy winner Olivia Colman. The Dolores Umbridge of "Harry Potter" film series will portray the Queen throughout the 1990s and to 2003 in the new season. She is also expected to play the role until the show's final season.

"I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the Queen that we're a little more familiar with. With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I'm playing one that people could say, 'She doesn't do that,' 'She's not like that,' and that's my personal bete noire," Imelda previously said of portraying the monarch.

Season 5 of "The Crown" is set to pick up where the fourth season left off - the early 1990s. It is expected to feature the queen's year of "annus horribilis" in 1992, when the royal family faced numerous scandals. The scandals include the split Prince Charles and Diana, the report of an affair between Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, the publication of topless sunbathing photos of Sarah Ferguson as well as a fire incident at Windsor Castle. It is, however, unclear if season 5 will document Princess Diana's death in 1997.

The new season stars Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales. Also joining the cast is Jonny Lee Miller as former Prime Minister John Major.

Season 5 has yet to have a premiere date on Netflix.