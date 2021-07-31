 
 

Scarlett Johansson's Agent Calls Disney 'Shameless' Over Response to Her 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

The Hollywood agent representing the Natasha Romanoff depicter rages after the officials at the Mouse House accuse the actress of being insensitive to pandemic as she sues them.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scarlett Johansson's agent has put Disney bosses on blast for "shamelessly and falsely" accusing his client of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic.

CAA heavyweight Bryan Lourd has issued a statement backing the actress' shock breach of contract lawsuit, which she filed on Thursday (29Jul21), claiming she had been cheated out of millions by Disney chiefs' decision to release "Black Widow" simultaneously in theatres and on streaming site Disney+ earlier this month (Jul21).

Scarlett claims studio chiefs ignored her efforts to renegotiate her contract and, as a result, she has missed out on a $50 million (£42 million) payday.

A spokesman for Disney responded to the suit by pointing out the Marvel movie has already made Johansson very rich, stating, "The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date."

Angry Lourd has fired back at Disney, raging, "They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn't."

"Scarlett has been Disney's partner on nine movies, which have earned Disney and its shareholders billions. The company included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of. Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she, and all of the actors, writers, directors, producers, and the Marvel creative team have been a part of for well over a decade."

"This suit was filed as a result of Disney's decision to knowingly violate Scarlett's contract. They have very deliberately moved the revenue stream and profits to the Disney+ side of the company, leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation. That's it, pure and simple. Disney's direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades."

