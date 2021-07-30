Ashley Graham Bares Her Baby Bump in Naked Mirror Selfie

Instagram Celebrity

In a stunning photo she shares on her social media account, the plus-sized model flaunts her pregnant belly while wearing nothing but a towel to cover her hair.

AceShowbiz - Ashley Graham is embracing her pregnant body. Taking to her social media account, the plus-sized model, who is currently expecting her second child with her husband Justin Ervin, posted a naked mirror selfie baring her growing baby bump.

On Thursday, July 29, the 33-year-old beauty shared a stunning nude selfie on her Instagram Story. In the photo, the model could be seen flaunting her curves in a bathroom wearing nothing but a towel over her hair. One arm covered most of her breasts, while some squiggle lines artfully camouflaged her bottom.

The "Pretty Big Deal" podcast host also unleashed another naked picture on Sunday, July 25 from what appeared to be a maternity shoot taken by her 32-year-old husband. In the snap, she is seen posing in a field of long grass. "Earth mother vibes," she simply captioned the image.

A day after, Ashley flaunted her baby bump in a swimsuit while sharing empowering messages about body positivity on her TikTok page. The clip saw her lip-syncing to a woman saying, "You look good. Don't change" while rocking a black lacy bra and high-waisted panties, striking a few poses and twerking for the camera. She captioned the clip, "And today's affirmation is…."

The soon-to-be second mom first announced her second pregnancy on July 13. At the time, the star debuted her growing baby bump in a maternity photo taken by Justin on her Instagram page. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," she raved in the caption. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Ashley admitted earlier this year the couple had started trying to expand their family. "I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," the brunette beauty confessed to WSJ. Magazine in February. "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can (get pregnant) while I'm breastfeeding."

Ashley and Justin got married in August 2010. In January 2020, they welcomed their first child together named Isaac.